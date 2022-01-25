School 2013 co-stars Park Se-young and Kwak Jung-wook to tie the knot 

Wedding bells ring for School 2013 as actors Park Se-young and Kwak Jung-wook announce their wedding.

The duo starred together in the fifth installment of KBS’ School series, which aired in 2012. The Special Labor Inspector actor played the student Song Ha-gyeong, while Kwak Jung-wook played Oh Jung-ho. Although Song Ha-gyeong did end up with Lee Jong-suk’s character, Go Nam-soon on the show, their real life story is not the same.

Park Se-young and Kwak Jung-kook's wedding will take place in February

On January 24, Park Se-young’s agency CL & Company officially announced the pair’s wedding. The pair have been friends ever since filming School 2013, and have been dating each other for a few years now.

The agency announced that Se-young and Kwak Jung-wook will hold their wedding ceremony in Seoul, sometime in February.

Here is the full statement:

Hello. This is CL& Company.

We are delivering good news regarding the agency’s actress Park Se-young.

In mid-February 2022, the actor will tie the knot with her boyfriend, actor Kwak Jung-wook, at a location in Seoul.

Having built a friendship after starring in “School 2013” together, the two progressed to a romantic relationship a few years ago and nurtured their love. The two who have watched out for each other, sometimes as friends and sometimes as lovers, will walk a new path as partners in life, so please show them warm support.

Since the wedding will take place in a difficult period, the ceremony will be held in private with family and close friends. We ask for understanding from the fans and reporters.

Park Se-young will continue to return the love from numerous people with good acting and a more mature side of her as an actress in the future. Please show lots of support for the actor's future days.

Thank you.

The actor made her debut with SBS’s If Tomorrow Comes, in 2011, before going on to star in dramas like Sincerity Moves Heaven (2013) and Glorious Day (2014). She also played the lead in the film The Cat Funeral (2015).

One of Kwak Jung-kook’s first roles was in the 2002 drama Rustic Period, for which he was awarded the Best Young Actor at SBS Drama Awards.

