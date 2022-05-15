'The Witch: Part 2. The Other One' promo teases thrills and scares

The Witch: Part 2. The Other One is the sequel of the 2018 film The Witch: Part 1. The Subversion. The teaser of the sequel was released on May 13 and features Shin Shi-ah, Park Eun-bin, Lee Jong-suk, Seo Eun-Su, Jin Goo, and Sung Yoo-bin among others. The promo is dark and centers around a lone survivor - a young girl - who escapes out of a secret laboratory that conducted various experiments on her.

The crux of The Witch: Part 2. The Other One is the girl's journey after she manages to escape from the laboratory. Lee Jong-suk plays the role of Jang in this film. The Witch: Part 2. The Other One is also his first work for the big screen after he got discharged from the army.

What is The Witch: Part 2. The Other One previous iteration about?

The first film in The Witch series starred Kim Da-mi, Choi Woo-shik, and Go Min-si among others. In this, Kim Da-mi plays the role of the individual who is experimented on. She is used as a weapon by nefarious people and despite being a young high school student, plots and carries out assassinations.

Both the films follow a common plot, which is experimenting on humans to make use of them. There is a lot of anticipation around the second part of the film because of how successful The Witch: Part 1. The Subversion was in 2018. Actor Kim Da-mi, who is now popular for her role in Itaewon Class and Our Beloved Summer made her debut with The Witch and won several awards including Best New Actress at Blue Dragon Film Awards, and Daejong Film Awards.

The second film is directed by Park Hoon-jung, who also helmed the first part of the series. He also directed the 2021 Netflix film Night in Paradise starring Um Tae-goo and Jeon Yeo-bin and produced the first part of The Witch series. The director has previously worked on the film VIP which starred Lee Jong-suk.

Interestingly, Lee Jong-suk was offered the male lead role in the first part of the series. However, the Romance is a Bonus Book actor did not take up the project. It will be interesting to watch him perform in The Witch: Part 2. The Other One.

