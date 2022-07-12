“He is a character literally covered in blood, sweat, and tears”: Lee Jong-suk dishes on his upcoming drama Big Mouth

One of the most beloved actors in Hallyuland, Lee Jong-suk is all set to make a smashing comeback this month with his noir drama, Big Mouth.

Lee Jong-suk stars as a third-rate lawyer Park Chang-ho, who finds himself neck-deep in trouble when a certain criminal case goes awry.

He winds up in charge of a murder case that turns him into a genius conman known as “Big Mouse” overnight. He must now expose a huge conspiracy brewing among the privileged upper classes to protect his family.

When asked about his thoughts on playing an ordinary lawyer-turned-genius conman, Park Chang-ho, Lee Jong-suk revealed:

“He is a character literally covered in blood, sweat, and tears. In order to make a living and in order to survive, he awakens his survival instincts, raising anticipation for Park Chang Ho’s upcoming battle.”

Lee Jong-suk wants to show "a new side" of himself through Park Chang-ho in Big Mouth

When asked about his first impression of Park Chang-ho, Lee Jong-suk shared that despite thinking of him as an ordinary and pitiful person, he wanted to support him.

However, now that he has finished filming the series, his perspective towards the character has taken a turn.

“Now when I look at Park Chang Ho, rather than seeming ordinary, I get the thought that he is quite a strong character.”

He also hopes that audiences can empathize with Chang-ho’s growth and witness him transforming into a strong character who will go to any length to protect his family.

The 32-year-old further dished on the premise of the story and the character’s interesting transformation from an ordinary lawyer to a genius conman.

“The irony of an ordinary lawyer becoming suspected of being a genius conman was very interesting.”

He is also keen to see how audiences react to his new avatar as an anti-hero who constantly shuttles between good and evil.

“I think I will be able to show a new side of me through the character Park Chang Ho who crosses back and forth between good and evil in order to survive.”

In order to distinguish between the two personas, Lee Jong-suk revealed he tried to differentiate subtle details such as his gaze and manner of speech.

He further explained that they may be the same person, but they harbor different goals and agendas.

“I thought over how to portray the appropriate emotions that fit the situation each was in.”

He also revealed what it was like working with director Oh Choong-hwan and what sealed the deal for him.

He shared that he was already close to the director, having worked together on the 2017 drama While You Were Sleeping, and even suggested this collaboration for Big Mouth.

He revealed that he trusted the director’s sensibilities a lot and knew it would be fun working on this project.

Big Mouth stars Lee Jong-suk, Girls Generation’s YoonA, Kim Joo-heon, Kwak Dong-yeon, Ok Ja-yeon, and Yang Kyung-won in pivotal roles.

The drama will premiere on July 29 at 9.50 pm KST (6.20 pm IST) following the conclusion of Doctor Lawyer.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far