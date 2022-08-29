Alchemy of Souls season 2: New promo reveals deets, release date

Spoilers ahead for Alchemy of Souls season 1, episode 20

Alchemy of Souls season 1 came to an end on Sunday, August 28, 2022, with episode 20. The consistently high-rated fantasy romance left viewers hanging before the start of its second season. The good news, however, is that viewers will not have to wait too long to see how Jang Uk’s (Lee Jae-wook) fate pans out.

The second season of Alchemy of Souls will premiere in December 2022, according to tvN, the Korean broadcast network that airs the show. The makers, however, have not confirmed the exact date. This is typical for a follow-up season, as the network needs to give its next show, Little Women, enough time to finish. Continue reading for more deets.

Season 2 of Alchemy of Souls may not star Jung So-min, and other details revealed in the promo

Even before Alchemy of Souls' episode 20 aired, there were rumors that the lead actor, Jung So-min, who plays assassin Naksu aka Mu-deok, would not return for the second season. The show's creators, however, decided not to comment on the development because it would have spoiled the end of the first season for viewers.

Now that the episode has aired, it has become clear that Mu-deok’s vessel — the body of Jin Bu-yeon — may be destroyed after her soul has run wild. This is something that is said to happen to those who shift souls, and considering Naksu’s soul is in the body of Mu-deok, the only option left is for the body to be destroyed. The question now is, if Naksu’s soul does shift to another body, who will house her soul?

The answer is hinted at in the season finale promo. The post-credit scene introduces all of the main characters who will appear in the upcoming season except Mu-deok.

Instead, viewers will see actor Go Yoon-jung. She was introduced as Naksu, the assassin, in the first season. It'll be interesting to see how the show justifies her reappearance.

Given that Jin-mu burned her body in the first season, it will be interesting to see how Naksu returns with her original body. This is also why fans believe Naksu's vessel, Mu-deok, will not return for the new season.

However, can the chemistry between actors Lee Jae-wook and Jung So-min really be recreated between actors Go Yoon-jung and Lee Jae-wook? Or will they return as enemies in the upcoming season?

Let’s wait for the new season to air to find out all the answers to the questions that viewers have. The second season of Alchemy of Souls will premiere sometime in December 2022.

