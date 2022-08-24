Alchemy of Souls: Despite break, Lee Jae-wook and Jung So-min K-drama garners high ratings

Alchemy of Souls made a comeback after a week’s hiatus, and it seems to have only garnered massive attention and appreciation from fans. According to Nielsen Korea, the show had an all-time high viewership of 9.3 percent. The show is nearing its end, and with just two episodes left for the conclusion, it might, after all, hit two-digit ratings.

Before it went on a break, the ratings achieved by Alchemy of Souls were 7.6 percent. The lives of Mu-deok (Jung So-min) and Jang Uk (Lee Jae-wook) are at a crucial point at this time, and this building pressure is helping the show achieve high viewership ratings.

Alchemy of Souls is not the only show to hit high ratings

In addition to Alchemy of Souls, two other shows have also managed to acquire high ratings. Big Mouth, which airs on Friday and Saturday, did well during its schedule by attaining 11.2 percent viewership. The show, starring Lee Jong-suk and Girls Generation star Yoona, is about a lawyer who is wrongfully accused of being a conman. With the help of his wife, this young lawyer has to keep his wits about him.

The show is a crime thriller with shocking twists and turns and a brilliant balance between mystery and chase. This, in addition to the fact that the show marks the comeback of actor Lee Jong-suk after army enlistment, has created quite a buzz.

Finally, the KBS 2TV show It’s Beautiful Now is on a winning streak. The show, which airs on Saturdays and Sundays, achieved its highest viewership ratings by attaining an average nationwide rating of 28.8 percent. This is also the most-watched program to air on any channel on Sunday.

What is happening in Alchemy of Souls at the moment?

Speaking of Alchemy of Souls, it will be interesting for the audiences to see if Jang Uk can accept Mu-deok, aka Naksu’s decision regarding the source of her power. Upon the manifestation of the ice globe, which enhances the ability of soul shifting, Mu-deok’s real powers have been unlocked. She cannot only unsheath her sword — the one that she used as Naksu — but also use the powers that she had practiced to perfect for years.

Upon hearing that Jang Uk is in danger and upon seeing a pool of blood at a battle sight, Mu-deok is forced to take action. Her decision to come to Jang Uk’s rescue has brought them closer. However, the question remains.

Can the two get their happily ever after? One is a criminal, while the other is destined for great things. There will also be some intense obstacles in their path, which would make for great entertainment. The secret about her birth is yet to be revealed, and all of this will make for an exciting finale.

Edited by Piyush Bisht