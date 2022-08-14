Alchemy of Souls Episodes 17, 18 to not air this week, new broadcast schedule out

Alchemy of Souls Episodes 17 and 18 will not air on August 13 and 14 as initially planned. The show, starring Lee Jae-wook and Jung So-min in lead roles, is a fantasy romance drama that has captured the attention of a huge section of the audience. It is also one of the most popular shows broadcast over the weekend. Jae-wook plays the role of Jang Uk, and Jung So-min plays the role of assassin Naksu, whose soul transfers into a blind young woman named Mu-deok.

This week's episodes mark an important turn of events in Alchemy of Souls. The audience also had only a few episodes before the finale, so the break did come as a shock. However, a source close to the makers of the tvN drama has explained the reason behind the K-drama's episodes being postponed.

Alchemy of Souls episodes are being postponed to ensure the best episodes

According to a source close to the production team of Alchemy of Souls, the episodes have been postponed "to enhance the level of completion for the second half." The source also revealed what would air instead of the episodes. The source said:

“On August 13, a highlight broadcast that covers the main storyline will air, and on August 14, a special broadcast with the actors of Alchemy of Souls will air.”

When will the new episodes of Alchemy of Souls air?

The K-drama is reportedly said to be on break for only a week. This means that it will return next week, and Episodes 17 and 18 will air on August 20 and 21.

What will happen in upcoming episodes of Alchemy of Souls?

The promo and stills released so far of the upcoming episodes hint at what awaits audiences in the upcoming week. The most exciting part of the episodes will be when Mu-deok, aka Naksu, unsheathes the sword that she hasn't been able to do all this while.

She had been waiting to regain the strength she held within her as Naksu, but she had been unsuccessful all this while. Now, it seems that her student, aka her lover Jang Uk, may be in danger.

This development seems to influence and push Mu-deok to take the risky step. After all, she is known as Jang Uk's maid, not a mage. This will result in consequences that require hefty payments.

In addition, the man who controls Cheonbugwan at the moment — Jin Mu — succeeds in bringing Jin Hyo-won to lead Jin Ho-gyeong to his side by finding her longtime missing daughter. He fakes this daughter when the truth is that Mu-deok, the body Naksu's soul currently possesses, is the real daughter.

The fake daughter is coincidentally a girl who used to live with Mu-deok in Sari village. This young girl will also figure out the connection between Mu-deok and Jingyowon. It will be interesting to see what she decides to do with this new information.

While all of this unravels, so does Songrim. Internal conflict will arise in the upcoming episodes, and it is only a matter of time between Cheonbugwan's real leader and Jang Uk's father Jang Gang, who appears to clarify a lot of mystery surrounding the birth of his son.

Edited by R. Elahi