tvN's fantasy drama Resurrection confirms cast, with a change in the female lead 

tvN's long awaited romance-fantasy drama Resurrection aka Return has finally confirmed the cast, after months of confusion over who the project's lead will be.

Set in the fictional land of Dae-ho, the historical drama will follow the lives of a group of young enchanters, who wield the power to control the ki or chi, aka life force. Their destinies intertwine in strange ways once spiritual power and magic come into play, leaving their lives changed forever.

Initially, rookie actor Park Hye-eun was approached for the role of the female lead. However, due to problems between the production team and the actor, Park Hye-eun was dropped and the role has now been confirmed to have gone to Because This Is My First Life star Jung So-min.

Resurrection will air in the second half of 2022

In Resurrection, Jung So-min is all set to take on the role of Mu-Deok, a woman with a frail body but immense spiritual power.

Also in the show is Extraordinary You actor Lee Jae-wook, who will play Jang Wook, the son of a noble family born with a secret. Living an unsatisfying life, Jang Wook blames fate. However, it all changes when he meets Mu-Deok, who takes him under her wing and together they attempt to change his foresaken fate.

Also in the cast is NU'EST member Minhyun. The idol, who made his debut in 2015, will play the role of Seo Yool, another nobleman's son. Unlike Lee Jae-wook's character, Seo Yool is considered a genius of the arts and a master of manners. However, reality is not as rosy as it seems. Seo Yool secretly pines for someone he can never have.

Resurrection also stars Shin Seung Ho, Yoo Joon Sang, Oh Na Ra, and Jo Jae Yoon. The show has been written by sisters Hong Jung Eun and Hong Mi Ran, best known for successful dramas like My Girlfriend Is A Gumiho and Hotel Del Luna.

Meanwhile, Park Hye-eun, who earned a lot of praise for her role in The School Nurse Files, was initially a big contender for the role of the female lead. However, the makers of Resurrection were allegedly displeased with the actor's initial performance and decided to take a different path.

Resurrection's production team stated,

"We worked hard to prepare her for the drama despite her being a rookie actor, but we felt a lot of pressure to lead the play as the main character of a big project drama. We talked a lot with the actor and decided to get her off the show because we respected the mutual opinions of the production team and the actor.”

With the cast and crew finally confirmed, Resurrection is expected to air in late 2022.

