Alchemy of Souls Episode 10 air date, time, promo out

Alchemy of Souls Episode 10 is set to air on Netflix this Sunday, July 17 at 9 PM KST/7.30 PM IST.

The Korean fantasy drama starring Lee Jae-wook and Jung So-min in lead roles is about a young mage’s coming-of-age story. Initially abandoned by his family and adopted by his father’s friend, Jang Uk’s lifelong dream has been to become a full-fledged mage. At the moment, the cycle of energy within his body has been locked by his father.

No one in Songrim, the magical city he resides in, is interested in releasing this lock. In an attempt to release the lock and become a recognized mage by Songrim, Jang Uk decided to join hands with an unexpected member.

In Episode 9 of Alchemy of Souls, Jang Uk’s unexpected partner — a young maid named Mu-deok — manages to stay by his side while he achieves his lifelong dream of joining Songrim as a mage. Unknown to anyone else — except for Seo Yul and Jang Uk — is that Mu-deok is actually a notorious assassin mage called Naksu.

She had been against the four powerful mage families for killing her father, and her revenge plan had been to erase all the mages from these families. She gets captured unexpectedly, and in a moment of panic, she decides to move her soul from her original body to one that is most compatible and nearby.

Naksu, in Mu-deok’s body, accepts Jang Uk as her student and helps him cross obstacles he would otherwise have failed. The bond the two developed over the first nine episodes will be tested in Episode 10.

Alchemy of Souls Episode 10 promo hints at Mu-deok plans

At the end of Episode 9, Mu-deok was forced to leave Songrim. Unlike in the past, when she was able to accompany Jang Uk as his maid, she is not allowed to do so now.

This brings upon worry that Jang Uk might forget the promise he made her now that his dream has been realized. He had said that he would help her regain her powers so that Naksu could also be strong within Mu-deok’s body. However, sudden separation causes anxiety.

In the next episode of Alchemy of Souls, Mu-deok decides to take things into her own hands. The promo hints at her attempting to give an exam that would allow her to enter Songrim and work within this magical city.

The question now is if she can pass the test. Despite Naksu’s brilliance, Mu-deok’s weakness as an untrained individual will play spoilsport in her plans. It would be interesting to see how this test pans out for both Jang Uk and Naksu.

Then, there is also the secret of the real Mu-deok’s identity in the K-drama. It looks like Naksu shifting her soul into Mu-deok’s body was not a mere coincidence. She could be the long-lost daughter of one of the most powerful mage families — The Jin family.

Further details regarding Mu-deok will also be revealed in the upcoming episode of Alchemy of Souls.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far