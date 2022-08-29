Alchemy of Souls season 1 ending explained: What does Jang Uk’s fate in season 1 mean?

Spoilers ahead for Alchemy of Souls season 1, episode 20

The biggest question that viewers who have watched Alchemy of Souls season 1 finale have is — what does Jang Uk’s survival mean for the future of the show? As you know by now, Jang Uk had managed to curb the power of soul stone before it could kill many. He did make it seem as if the Crown Prince had achieved this feat, however, as someone born under the King’s Star, he was destined to take control of the soul stone.

Not many are aware of the fact that Jang Uk holds the soul stone within him in the K-drama. Continue reading to find out what his fate in Season 1 of Alchemy of Souls could mean.

Will Naksu be forced to leave Mu-deok’s body?

By giving up every bit of his last power, Jang Uk achieved power unlike anything that either he or Mu-deok had dreamed of. However, things took a turn for the worse because of Jin Mu.

Mu is a placeholder at Cheonbugwan for Jang Uk’s father Jang Gang. His dream has always been to be a Kingmaker, and he will not let anyone stand in his way. So he manipulates Naksu who lives in Mu-deok’s body using spells that the dead shaman had been using while she had possessed the Que’s body.

Jin Mu obtained her spell after she died and used it to trick Mu-deok into stabbing Jang Uk. The moment she becomes aware of her actions, she ends up at the cliff above the lake where soul stone had been hidden many years ago.

Unable to let go of her guilt, she decides to end her life and jumps to her death. Interestingly. She doesn’t drown entirely. Two unknown individuals seem to rescue her, but their identity is unknown. However, considering the fact that Naksu is a soul shifter, and that her soul is running wild, Naksu might have to abandon Mu-deok’s body. This possibility was also hinted at in the upcoming season's promo, which will air in December.

However, some questions must be addressed, such as how Naksu can truly regain her body. After all, the teaser features Go Yoon-jung, who played Naksu in the first season.

Jang Uk and Naksu may become enemies in Alchemy of Souls season 2

The end of Alchemy of Souls season 1 episode 20, also sees Jang Uk appear unhurt from a huge bonfire that had been lit to bid him farewell. His friends and family believed that Mu-deok’s stabbing had resulted in Jang Uk’s death. However, he seemed perfectly fine.

What is unfortunate is that Mu-deok jumped to her death and may not survive the fall in the form recognised by Jang Uk. The teaser also suggests a time jump based on the different appearances of some of the main characters.

Jang Uk appears to be practising magic as well, aided by the power of the soul stone. Jin Mu could have duped the crown prince, who saw Jang Uk as a threat to his throne. There are many knots that need to be untangled in the upcoming episodes and one of them is the fate of Jang Uk and Naksu.

Can Jang Uk really get over Mu-deok’s loss and continue to love Naksu in her new form? The two are almost certainly going to start out as adversaries. Jang Uk's tone in the new season, in particular, is dark and morbid, symbolising hatred and death. He is also seen murdering several people.

Furthermore, the upcoming season of Alchemy of Souls will reveal how Jang UK's friends Seo Yul and Park Dang-gu will react to his changed behavior. He must also deal with Dang-rage gu's for keeping the truth about Naksu hidden. In the end, his criminal father-in-law was killed by Naksu. Mu-birth deok's secret was also kept hidden during the first season.

If the reports are true, and actor Jung So-min, who portrays Mu-deok in Alchemy of Souls doesn’t return to the show, how will the makers explain her connection to Jinyowan and the Jin family? The answer again lies in the finale of the first season.

Ms. Jin, Jinyowan's leader, appears to suspect Mu-deok is her daughter.

So-yi also confirms the existence of her daughter Jin Bu-yeon, who vanished after the first appearance of the soul stone. This information will be crucial in the upcoming season of Alchemy of Souls, which will premiere in December.

Edited by Vinay Agrawal