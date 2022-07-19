The first ever Blue Dragon Series Awards: When is it airing, where to watch, and more details

It's raining stars tonight as The Blue Dragon Series Awards is set to kick off. Hosted by Sports Chosun, this is the first-ever Korean awards ceremony for streaming platforms.
The star-studded event will be held on July 19 at 7 pm KST (3:30 pm IST) at Paradise City, in Incheon.
Unlike other drama series awards hosted by specific broadcasting stations, The Blue Dragon Series Awards will instead focus on dramas, and variety shows produced and invested in by streaming services offered in Korea, including Netflix, Disney+, Apple TV+, seezn, WATCHA, wavve, Kakao TV, TVING, and Coupang Play.
The aim is to honor K-dramas and variety shows specifically airing on streaming platforms, which television broadcasters might have missed.
The Blue Dragon Series Awards will reward talent in 13 different categories:
- Best Drama
- Best Actor in a Drama
- Best Actress in a Drama
- Best Supporting Actor in a Drama
- Best Supporting Actress in a Drama
- Best Rookie Actor
- Best Rookie Actress
- Best Variety Show
- Best Male Entertainer
- Best Female Entertainer
- Best Rookie Male Entertainer
- Best Rookie Female Entertainer
- Popular Star Award
The Blue Dragon Series Awards: Park Hyung-sik, Girl’s Day Hyeri, Kim Young-dae, and more announced as presenters
The first-ever Blue Dragon Series Awards have announced their presenter lineup. The lineup boasts of the crème de la crème of the Korean entertainment industry.
Park Hyung-sik, Kim Young-dae, Girl’s Day Hyeri, Noh Jung Ui, Moon So Ri, AOA’s Seolhyun, Lee Se Young, SHINee’s Key, and Hwang Minhyun have been roped in to present the awards at the prestigious ceremony.
Park Hyung-sik, who recently starred in the dramas Happiness and Soundtrack #1 post his mandatory military service.
Kim Young-dae and Noh Jung-eui, who recently starred in Shooting Stars and Dear M, respectively, will be presenting the awards for Best Male and Female Actors in a Drama Series, alongside talented actresses Lee Se-young and Moon So-ri.
SHINee’s Key and Girl’s Day Hyeri, who showed off amazing “sibling chemistry” through Amazing Saturday, will be presenting the “Best Male” and “Female Entertainer” awards.
Hwang Min-hyun, who is currently starring in Alchemy of Souls, and AOA’s Seolhyun, who was part of The Killer’s Shopping List, will be part of the presenters' list as well.
Netflix’s Squid Game and D.P. are in the running for the best drama title, alongside Through The Darkness, Yumi's Cells, and Political Fever.
Lee Jung-jae (Squid Game) and Lee Je-hoon (Move to Heaven) will compete for the Best Actor title at The Blue Dragon Series Awards alongside Im Si-wan (Tracer) and Kim Nam-gil (Through The Darkness).
Finally, Kim Hye-soo (Juvenile Justice) is up against Kim Go-eun (Yumi’s Cells), Oh Yeon-seo (Mad for Each Other), Kim Sung-ryung (Political Fever), and Han Hyo-oo (Happiness).
Girls’ Generation’s YoonA and Jun Hyun-moo to MC at The Blue Dragon Series Awards
Girls’ Generation‘s YoonA and Jun Hyun-moo have been confirmed to host the show. Girls’ Generation’s YoonA will also be starring in MBC’s upcoming drama, Big Mouth, opposite Lee Jong-suk. The show is slated to air on July 29 on MBC and Disney Plus.
Meanwhile, JaeJae of “MMTG” will be hosting the red carpet for the inaugural season of the awards.
The talented star is currently nominated for “Best Female Entertainer” for her performance in Girls’ High School Mystery Class.
Squid Game star Lee Jung Jae, Jung Hae-in, and EXO’s Kai have been confirmed to attend the first edition of the awards to be held tomorrow.