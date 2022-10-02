IU fans rejoice as the singer wins the Rookie Female Actress award at the Chunsa International Film Festival

Korean singer and actress Lee Ji-eun, also known by her stage name IU, recently won the "Rookie Female Actress" award, at the prestigious Chunsa International Film Festival, on September 30. The actress was recognized for her performance in the award-winning film Broker.

With this being the artist's first award that she won for her big screen performance, fans took to social media and praised her for this significant achievement.

Unfortunately, the artist was unable to attend the Chunsa International Film Festival because of close contact with a COVID-19-positive case.

On September 30, the actress' agency Yidam Entertainment stated that IU took an RT-PCR test. However, the singer could not attend the awards ceremony as she did not receive the results in time.

Fans applaud IU for her win as Rookie Female Actress

The artist's fans, who were elated with her Film Festival win, took to Twitter to express their joy and congratulate the artist.

Fans were proud of the singer for her hard work in the entertainment industry and for consistently delivering exceptional performances for her fans as a K-pop soloist, actress, and host among others.

Meanwhile, Broker director Hirokazu Kore-eda won the Director Award on the same day. Hirokazu Kore-eda is a Japanese film director, producer, screenwriter, and editor known for his feature films, including Nobody Knows and Still Walking.

More on K-pop idol IU for her film Broker

On May 27 this year, the artist graced the red carpet of Cannes Film Festival, ahead of the screening of her film, Broker. She immediately made headlines for her ethereal visuals, consisting of her fairy-esque outfit and dreamy accessories. The actress also trended at that time because of her exceptional fan service during the Cannes Film Festival.

Broker starring IU, Song Kang-ho, Kang Dong-won, and others, premiered in South Korea on June 8, 2022. The movie was an instant hit, as it garnered accolades during the Cannes Film Festival and was even praised by critics in home country.

The movie's major theme is around a baby box. A baby box is a small space where parents can secretly leave their babies.

The actress portrays So Yeong, a single mother, who leaves her infant in a baby box before meeting various individuals as she wants to find new parents for her child. To help her with this, she makes a "unique agreement" with brokers she encounters on the journey.

The Hotel Del Luna star also spoke with Wikitree about her film on June 7, mentioning that before starring in this film, she never thought much about single mothers. According to IU, it was insightful for her to be a part of this film and learn more about the experiences of single mothers.

