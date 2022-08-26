IU may collaborate with My Mister director in upcoming K-drama

IU is reportedly in talks to star in director Kim Won-seok’s upcoming Korean series penned by Im Sang-choon. Confirming that IU did indeed receive the offer to star in this project, her agency EDAM Entertainment revealed:

“[IU] has received a casting offer for the drama and is currently in talks to appear.”

This project, if it comes to fruition, is going to be an amazing experience. This is especially true for fans of IU who have kept tabs on the shows and films that the actor has appeared in so far.

Another note to be made regarding IU’s acting career is that she last appeared in a Korean series in 2019. This was opposite Yeo Jin-goo in Hotel Del Luna, a fantasy romance.

IU and director Kim Won-seok previously worked on My Mister

If IU does decide to be a part of the upcoming project, the collaboration will be her second with director Kim Won-seok. Previously, the two of them worked together on the critically acclaimed television series My Mister. In the series, IU worked alongside Parasite star Lee Sun-kyun. The two of them tell an interesting tale of how acquaintances, the most unexpected of whom, could influence one’s life — both positively and negatively.

It is an effective drama, and the brilliant performances by the actors only make the viewing experience for the audience better.

Park Bo-gum may be a part of the new IU project

In addition to reports about the Persona actor being approached for the projects, there was also speculation that the K-drama will star actor Park Bo-gum. He was last seen in Record of Youth, after which he enlisted for the army. He was also seen in feature film Seobok along with actor Gong Yoo.

However, Park Bo-gum’s agency has refuted claims that he was approached. His agency stated:

“Nothing has happened in regards to his next project. He has not yet received a script or even any sort of contact [about the drama].”

This, of course, doesn’t mean that the actor may not be approached in the future. So it would indeed be interesting to see how the casting of this show shapes up.

While this is underway, she has kept her fans entertained in many ways. The actor hosts an interview show of her own called Palette. In this, she invites other musicians to take part, and the two of them sing their favorite songs of each other. It is an interesting program that has a dedicated viewership. Recently, she had BTS star J-Hope as a guest on her show.

The Hotel Del Luna actor was also the lead of Japanese director Hirokazu Kore-eda’s film Broker. In the film, the actor worked along with a stellar cast, including Song Kang-ho, Bae Doona, Gang Dong-won, and Lee Joo-young.

The drama that she was expected to star in before this had been Money Game, which is based on a web comic of the same name. However, she stepped down from the film due to scheduling conflicts. The film now stars Chun Woo-hee along with Ryu Jun-yeol, Park Jung-min, Park Hae-joon, Bae Sung-woo, Lee Joo-young, Lee Yul-eum, and Moon Jung-hee.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Piyush Bisht