5 moments between IU and her bodyguard that prove their unique bond

In a world of formal relationships between K-pop celebs and their bodyguards, IU and her bodyguard are a beautiful exception. The unique bond between the You and I singer and her bodyguard, popularly known as Mr. Park, is appreciated by K-pop stans worldwide.

Professional veteran bodyguards, Jeong Seung Min and Yang Tae Il, also praised the duo’s friendship and Mr. Park for creating a comfortable space for the K-pop idol.

“He’s been a private bodyguard and escorted her for a very long time. He guards IU as if she is his sister, to allow them to be comfortable like that.”

Mr. Park has been escorting IU, also known as Lee Ji-eun, since 2011. The time they have shared together, almost 11 years, has culminated in a loving bond between the two.

According to some fans, they have a father-daughter relationship, while others refer to them as a brother-sister duo. Irrespective of the label that is attached to them, no one can deny that they have the most unique idol-bodyguard relationship.

In light of this, let’s look at some moments between IU and her bodyguard that awed fans.

Five moments that proved IU and her bodyguard share a unique bond

1) When IU was Mr. Park’s Secret Santa

t🌸 @jieunlui I’m so soft IU’s secret Santa was her bodyguard who thought he didn’t have one bcuz IU was too secretive taking care of him she felt bad so she gave him 1 hour escort service ticket she really said “I’ll put my life on the line & protect you from anything” the roles have reversed I’m so soft IU’s secret Santa was her bodyguard who thought he didn’t have one bcuz IU was too secretive taking care of him she felt bad so she gave him 1 hour escort service ticket she really said “I’ll put my life on the line & protect you from anything” the roles have reversed https://t.co/NQoUbUf2qK

In the many formal relationships between K-pop artists and their security personnel, no one expects a connection that IU and her bodyguard have come to share. Not only do they play around in smiles and giggles, but they also keep each other entertained.

In one such instance, IU decided to be Mr. Park’s secret Santa. She was extraordinarily secretive about it, which led Mr. Park to think that he doesn’t have a secret Santa to begin with. IU not only gifted him his present but surprised him with a complementary escort service to make up for the delay.

Undoubtedly, Mr. Park was extremely happy, which is a testament to how fun and amazing the bond between IU and her bodyguard is.

2) When IU convinced Mr. Park to dance at her concert

bee 🃏⌛️ @imjungkooking iu: i want you to dance

bodyguard: but im a bodyguard, not a dancer

iu: okay bodyguard i want you to dance

iu: i want you to dancebodyguard: but im a bodyguard, not a danceriu: okay bodyguard i want you to dancehttps://t.co/FTypa3xWqj

There is nothing Mr. Park won’t do as per the request of his adorable friend Lee Ji-eun. From handling everything during the idol’s fan meets to holding her soju, he is always there for the Good Day singer.

Knowing Mr. Park’s affection, IU convinced him to dance with her at the Love, Poem Concert in Jakarta on December 29, 2019. Despite the countless “I will think about it,” he gave in at last and was seen performing on day two of the concert.

IU and her bodyguard looked like the most adorable duo while dancing to the beats of Last Night Story. The K-pop idol giggled and laughed at how cute her team is, and rightly so.

3) When Mr. Park became the K-pop idol’s voice

jem @kdramateacups iu wants her bodyguard to tell her fans what she wanna say. the sweetest baby iu wants her bodyguard to tell her fans what she wanna say. the sweetest baby 😩❤️ https://t.co/WUkeGmBpLv

Lee Ji-eun’s convincing power is top-notch, and Mr. Park is always on the other end of it. The artist can persuade him to carry out all her missions with a little convincing and her aegyo persona. In one such instance, IU and her bodyguard were seen talking slyly until Mr. Park addressed the audience.

Since IU couldn’t yell through her mask, she asked Mr. Park to address fans on her behalf. However, this was not the only incident. Once, because of her cold, she kept whispering to her bodyguard to communicate with fans, which fans found extremely adorable.

4) When IU opened her arms to Mr. Park

m 💜 @chatshy yes this is the famous video of iu's bodyguard helping her down from the platform like the true hero he is yes this is the famous video of iu's bodyguard helping her down from the platform like the true hero he is https://t.co/dUVRVI0Kvc

IU and her bodyguard are comfortable around each other which is why the K-pop idol approaches him for everything. From handing over blankets and helping her cover up to making sure she is safe in crowded spaces, Mr. Park has proved to be her savior.

Given their nature and the time they have spent together, IU has found herself a friend whom she can trust, which is often reflected in her actions. During a concert, she needed to be lifted off stage, so she opened her arms to Mr. Park, who then helped her get off comfortably.

5) When Mr. Park tied her head crown

car 🐉 || RESURRECTION ERA @crinuhh Aside from mic emergencies, here’s Gunwoo (IU’s bodyguard), taking care of the little one’s flower crown. 🥺 Aside from mic emergencies, here’s Gunwoo (IU’s bodyguard), taking care of the little one’s flower crown. 🥺💙 https://t.co/35mmu3hawy

Apart from protecting the Blueming singer, Mr. Park also makes sure to attend to the tiny details relating to her. Whether it is keeping her at a safe distance from mobs or making an extra effort to receive fans’ gifts, he has always made sure to make the K-pop artist happy.

A moment between IU and her bodyguard, during the Love, Poem fan meeting at Yeongdeungpo Times Square, won the hearts of millions. The idol put on a flower crown that a fan had gifted her, and Mr. Park made sure to place it correctly. He tied her crown properly as she addressed her fans.

Not only was the moment extremely adorable, but it also gave a glimpse into the bond IU and her bodyguard share.

Undoubtedly, IU and Mr. Park have an endearing and charming bond that is rare in an industry like Korean Pop. They have sustained their loving friendship for over a decade, and fans hope to see them together in the future as well.

