Park Seo-joon resumes filming for ‘Dream’ alongside IU after COVID recovery

The 33-year-old Park Seo-joon departed for Hungary to film Dream after recuperating from COVID, his agency Awesome ENT announced on March 3. The actor tested positive for the virus on February 24 and self-quarantined. As per the agency, he was released from quarantine last week and has “fully recovered his health.”

The Itaewon Class actor was confirmed as the lead in the sports comedy movie Dream back in October 2019. Months later, K-pop idol and actress IU was cast as the female lead in January 2020. The refreshing pairing of two incredibly famous South Korean celebrities had fans on their toes, waiting for updates continuously for years.

Is Park Seo-joon and IU’s movie ‘Dream’ delayed again?

Helmed by hit movie Extreme Job director Lee Byeong-hyeon, Dream has gone through multiple ups and downs since its announcement in 2019. Itaewon Class actor Park Seo-joon and Hotel del Luna actress and K-pop legend IU play the lead roles. With the pandemic delaying overseas production for over a year, filming is back on track.

Park Seo-joon’s agency, Awesome ENT, stated that the actor had left for Hungary to partake in the production for Dream, reported Star Today. The agency also shared some details, adding that he may arrive back in South Korea in March after wrapping up his schedule.

“Park Seo Joon left for Hungary this morning to shoot the movie ‘Dream.’ After being released from quarantine last week, he fully recovered his health, so the filming is unlikely to be disrupted. Just in case, we will work hard to take care of his health and shoot safely. There may be changes depending on the local situation, but he is planning to return to Korea after wrapping up filming in March.”

Star Today also reported that the actor was the last to join the team. The cast and crew had previously departed for Hungary on different teams.

Dream was in the works for multiple years and had male lead roles being discussed since 2016. Pinocchio’s Lee Jong-sook and Cheese in the Trap’s Seo Kang-joon were candidates for the lead role of Yoon Hong-dae in 2016 and 2017, respectively.

The role eventually went to Park Seo-joon, who will play Yoon Hong-dae, a professional soccer player who has to coach the Homeless World Cup, a team of inexperienced players for an international annual soccer match. A disciplinary action against him due to an accident lands him with the ragtag team, thus ensuing a sports comedy.

Take a look at the hilarious Dream script reading video below.

While fans have waited a long time to see Park Seo-joon and IU share the screen, it seems like they won’t have to wait much longer.

Edited by R. Elahi