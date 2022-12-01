"7 members 70 daesangs" fans react as BTS extends deasangs record at MAMA 2022

BTS once again created history at the recently concluded MAMA Awards 2022, despite not all the members being present for the first time.
They were awarded MAMA's most prestigious Platinum Award, which is reserved for artists who have won all the four daesangs (grand prizes) at once. The daesangs being Artist of The Year, Song of The Year, Album of The Year, and Worldwide Icon of The Year.
Moreover, they bagged the Album of the Year award for Proof, Artist of the Year award, and Worldwide Icon of the year at MAMA 2022, taking their total daesang count to 70, the highest for any K-pop idol till date.
ARMYs took to Twitter to celebrate the incredible achievement. Expressing pride and gratitude for the first ten years of the band's career, fans said they will wait because "the best is yet to come."
BTS' Jin's message leaves ARMY in tears
J-Hope, who attended the second day of the event, received all the awards for BTS. However, for the Platinum award, he surprised ARMYs by making an unexpected phone call to the oldest member Jin, who had a message for fans.
On the call, Jin expressed his gratitude and happiness upon receiving the prestigious award. The audience cheered loudly when he excitedly shouted "ARMY," as he usually would if he were present.
Lastly, he informed ARMYs that he would not be making public appearances before enlisting but promised to return safely and with new music. He said:
"The weather has gotten colder so please be careful of getting a cold and stay healthy. Take care of your health. I won't be able to see you for awhile in public but I will be back with good music. I'll go and come back well from the military. Thank you!"
His heartwarming message drew emotional responses from fans. They also thanked J-Hope for allowing Jin to deliver the speech at one of BTS' most important awards.
J-Hope and Suga receive individual awards
It was a big night not just for BTS at the MAMA 2022 but also for J-Hope and Suga. The two artists were nominated for the Best Collaboration category. However, Psy's That with Suga won the award over Crush's Rush Hour with J-Hope.
Meanwhile, J-Hope bagged the Most Popular Male Artist title for his album Jack in the Box. Accepting the award he said:
"I made new challenges this year. I'll think of this award as something you guys gave me to acknowledge my challenges."
He continued by expressing his gratitude to the BTS members for their unwavering support throughout his solo career. The star also closed out the event with a high-energy performance that got everyone inside the arena dancing.