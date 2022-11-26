BTS' Jin to leave for his military service on December 13

While not official, indirect sources have reported that BTS' Jin will be going for his mandatory military service on December 13.

The Moon singer will be serving at the Yeoncheon Army Base in the northern Gyeonggi province. During BTS' Yet to Come concert in Busan, the K-pop idol announced that he would be the first from his band to leave for military service, followed by the remaining six members.

Since the news was released without the idol's knowledge, he shared his opinion about the same on Weverse. The post was made on November 23, 2022, as he requested ARMYs not to visit the military base on any occasion since it could be dangerous due to the crowd. Here's the English translation of his post, as per by Google Translate:

"The article I didn't want was published, but our ARMYs, don't come to the training centre. *crying emoji*. There are many people coming besides me, so it can be dangerous because it's crowded. I love you, ARMY."

Jin's post on November 23, 2022 (Image via Weverse)

BTS' Jin departs for his military service on December 13

Following the announcement of Jin's mandatory military conscription at the septet's last concert, the Epiphany singer has been active in his solo career.

On October 28, 2022, BTS' oldest member released his first solo debut single, The Astronaut, which was made in collaboration with Coldplay. Since then, Jin has been busy with its promotions while also appearing in several variety shows, showing more of himself to ARMYs before he leaves for the military.

For those unversed, South Korea has a mandatory military service policy for all its able-bodied male citizens aged between 18 and 35 years, where they are required to serve a minimum of 18 months in the army. However, in 2020, South Korea passed a bill declaring that K-pop idols can delay their service until they turn 30.

Given the impact that BTS has on both South Korea as a nation and the entire music industry, the group was exempted from serving in the army with immediacy. This was until Jin canceled the postponement of his service and declared that he would be starting his service sooner rather than later.

BTS's RM also revealed that the group was planning to leave for their services during the pandemic. However, their unexpected success with Dynamite, followed by Butter and the BE album, forced them to stay otherwise. The group also said that seeing ARMYs at a concert before the news hits the screen would be the best way to express their goodbyes.

During the Yet to Come Busan Concert on October 15, 2022, the group's leader said:

"If you believe in us and trust us, we will keep going and continute to share music with you."

ARMYs take to Twitter to express their feelings about Jin's upcoming mandatory military enlistment

In an October 17 post, BigHit Music further explained that with the completion of every member's enlistment in the South Korean army, fans will be able to see BTS as a group again in 2025. The long break that ARMYs (their fandom name) have ahead made them emotional, increasing the purpose of the group's recent anthology album, Proof.

Fans take the album as BTS' departure gift for them as they get ready for Jin's military service, followed by the other members. However, it simultaneously becomes their promise for the group to return to their fans with more music.

Jin has stacked up plenty of content for his fans, such as The Astronaut, Running Man, Me, Myself, and Jin portfolio, Halmyungsoo, and many more. Along with the K-pop idol's upcoming birthday on December 4, ARMYs are now preparing their goodbyes before his departure.

