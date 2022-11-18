BTS Jin’s The Astronaut becomes the fastest album by a soloist to surpass 1 million copies

BTS Jin’s debut solo album, The Astronaut, has sold over a million copies since its release on October 28. According to Circle Chart data, formerly known as Gaon Chart, the album has sold over 1,024,382 copies as of November 12.

This is his debut solo album after releasing multiple singles outside of group activities. He first collaborated with member V for the OST It’s Definitely You for Hwarang: The Poet Warrior Youth.

Following that, he released the self-written tracks Tonight and Abyss, further solidifying his position as a bonafide soloist. He then participated in his second K-drama OST and first as a soloist with Yours for Jun Ji-hyun starrer Jirisan.

He then released the fun and frolic track Super Tuna on his birthday last year, on December 4. The Astronaut was released almost a year after the release of Super Tuna and marks BTS’ second collaboration with Coldplay after My Universe.

BTS Jin becomes the third soloist in Circle History to surpass 1 million copies

BTS Jin is the third soloist in Circle History to sell one million copies, following EXO's Baekhyun and trot singer Lim Young-woong.

The Astronaut was released in collaboration with British rock band Coldplay, who composed and co-wrote the song along with Jin. Besides that, Chris Martin and his son Moses Martin also provided backing vocals, and the rest of the members provided instrumentals for the song.

The album was well-received by fans across the world. It topped the iTunes music charts in 97 countries, including the U.S. and the UK. BTS Jin’s The Astronaut sold an amazing 770,000 copies in the first week of its release and, almost 21 days later, surpassed the one million sales mark.

It is a massive achievement considering BTS’ oldest member will soon be enlisting in the military soon, and this comes as a worthy return gift for his hard work and efforts. ARMYs have taken to social media to react to this amazing achievement.

The phrases “Congratulations Jin” and “Million Seller Kim Seok-jin” were trending on social media.

Additionally, The Astronaut topped the Circle Chart for the week ending on November 12 in the “Album Chart” category. Jin's album was the fourth “Most downloaded” album according to the Circle chart.

EXO’s Baekhyun became a million-seller with his third mini-album, Bambi, which was released on March 30, selling a total of 1,006,835 copies as of April 18. The singer also became the first million-seller solo artist in 19 years with his second mini-album, Delight.

Trot singer Lim Young-woong also became a million-seller soloist with the release of his first studio album, I’m Hero, on May 2 this year.

BTS Jin recently released his sea-themed photo-folio series

On November 16, BTS Jin became the fourth member of the group after Jung Kook, Jimin, and RM to unveil his ‘Photo-Folio’ series known as the ‘Sea of JIN Island.’ The ‘Photo-Folio’ series will release on January 23, 2023.

BTS’ oldest member is dressed in a sea captain’s uniform, wearing a black and white outfit with a black beret to complement the look.

He has also collaborated with celebrity chef Baek Jong-won for a YouTube series centered around food and dining called Drunken Truth. He had previously guested on Lee Young-ji’s My Alchohol Diary and SBS’ Running Man.

He also fulfilled one of his lifelong dreams of endorsing his namesake ramen brand, Ottogi’s Jin Ramen, which has sold out in the supermarket.

In a Weverse chat with a fan, BTS' oldest member Jin hinted that he might be enlisting on the front line for his basic military training and will possibly spend his birthday training for his military duty.

