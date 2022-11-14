BTS Jin deflects an ARMY’s comment on his accidental skin reveal with a quirky response

BTS Jin recently took to Weverse and spent a lot of time answering different fan questions.

The Astronaut singer recently released two episodes of his YouTube show The Drunken Truth with celebrity chef Baek Jong-won and veteran alcohol artisan Park Rok-dam. In the episodes, he made traditional Korean rice wine known as Makgeolli in the traditional Korean way, and at one point changed into a matching pyjama set with shorts, revealing his toned legs.

A talented ARMY created a collage of Jin's various photos, one of which showed off his toned legs and another of his waist, where he got his friendship tattoo "7."

An ARMY shared the collage on the fan-community platform Weverse with a simple love-filled expression:

“I’m dead”

The post piqued Jin's interest, and he responded to the ARMY's comment on his unintentional skin reveals with a quirky response that read:

“Look at my face, not these..”

BTS Jin’s quirky response to his unintentional skin reveal earns applause from other ARMYs online

BTS Jin is famously known as “World Wide Handsome Jin”, a name he has given to himself and he doesn’t miss a single chance to remind fans of that either.

When a fan shared a collage of BTS Jin's photos showing off his toned legs and friendship tattoo, he redirected their attention by saying they should focus on his face instead.

ARMYs applauded the Epiphany singer’s quirky response to the fan who posted the collage of his pictures and took to social media to share their response.

s⁷💙 @ot7foreverever @BTStranslation_ I'M DAMN SURE HE FINDS THESE POST HIMSELF TO MAKE ALL OF US FEEL EMBARRASSED @BTStranslation_ I'M DAMN SURE HE FINDS THESE POST HIMSELF TO MAKE ALL OF US FEEL EMBARRASSED😭

s⁷💙 @ot7foreverever @BTStranslation_ Lmaoo not again,man literally said "eyes up here pls!" Like damn can y'all focus on his face instead @BTStranslation_ Lmaoo not again,man literally said "eyes up here pls!" Like damn can y'all focus on his face instead 😭

BTS Jin’s shirtless photo earned witty responses from his bandmates RM, SUGA and j-hope as well.

The collage has pictures from two different instances. One is from the time BTS Jin shared a shirtless photo of himself, showing off his friendship tattoo, number “7” on his waist. For those unversed, BTS got matching friendship tattoos, number “7” to celebrate their nine-year anniversary and decade-long friendship.

The second set of photos, in which he flaunts his toned legs, are from his recent collaboration with celebrity chef Baek Jong-won and veteran alcohol artisan Park Rok-dam from his new YouTube series The Drunken Truth.

It's also worth noting that the skilled tattoo artist who created the iconic BTS friendship tattoo "7" for the members has revealed that he will not be creating this tattoo for anyone else and will keep it exclusively for BTS members.

The tattoo artist, PolyC, also revealed that all of the numbers "7" added together form BTS, and fans are already guessing which "7" belongs to which member in the comments.

bts 🪂 @jeonboops GUYS.. the tattoo artist behind the 7 tattoos bangtan got just shared that they come together to form ‘bts’ like this… I AM CRYING GUYS.. the tattoo artist behind the 7 tattoos bangtan got just shared that they come together to form ‘bts’ like this… I AM CRYING https://t.co/Id4K73FQ3c

A quick update on BTS Jin’s solo activities

pha 🧑🏻‍🚀 jin @bemyjinnie he’s so adorable i was learning the run bts choreography and realised for the “run beautiful” move in the last chorus, all the other members pat their cheeks but jin pokes themhe’s so adorable i was learning the run bts choreography and realised for the “run beautiful” move in the last chorus, all the other members pat their cheeks but jin pokes them 😭😭😭 he’s so adorable https://t.co/jm2dhXhQKU

Ever since Jin announced his plans to enlist in the military, he has been feeding ARMYs with enough content.

On October 28, the talented singer released his debut solo album, The Astronaut, in collaboration with Coldplay. Following that, he appeared on Lee Young-My ji's Alcohol Diary, SBS' Running Man, and YouTube series My Drunken Truth with celebrity chef Baek Jong-won, as well as becoming the official brand ambassador for Ottogi's Jin Ramen.

