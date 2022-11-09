BTS' Jin achieves third highest ranking of all-time on Billboard Hot 100 by a Korean soloist 

BTS' Jin debuted on Billboard Hot 100 for the first time as a soloist at number 51. This is The Astronaut singer’s first time on America’s most revered music chart.

Previously, BTS' Jin’s bandmates SUGA and Jung Kook debuted on Billboard Hot 100 as soloists for their collab songs. While Jung Kook debuted at number 22 on Billboard Hot 100 for Left and Right with Charlie Puth, SUGA sealed the spot at number 29 with Girl of my Dreams, his collab track with the late Juice WRLD.

BTS' Jin’s Billboard record as a soloist is only bested by PSY

Stats for Bangtan⁷ @statsforbangtan The Astronaut by Jin has debuted at #51 on the Billboard Hot 100! The Astronaut by Jin has debuted at #51 on the Billboard Hot 100! https://t.co/Gihw0FdPNO

With this, BTS' Jin has achieved the third highest ranking of all time on Billboard Hot 100 by a Korean soloist after PSY’s Gentleman, which debuted at number 12 in 2013 and then Hangover at number 26 in 2014.

The Astronaut singer made several big strides on different Billboard charts. The Astronaut had 4.9 million US streams and 44K downloads sold in its first tracking week, breaking the record for the highest sales debut for a Korean Soloist of all time.

BTS' Jin surpassed his bandmate SUGA who sold 40 K units and became the third member of the group after SUGA, for That That with PSY and Jung Kook for Left and Right, with Charlie Puth, entering the top 10 on Billboard 200 at number 6.

He also ranked in the top 10 on Billboard’s Digital song charts, World Digital Song Sales, and the Global Excl. U.S. chart.

ARMYs are elated upon hearing of BTS' Jin’s Billboard success and have taken to social media to express their thoughts.

BTS' Jin was ranked at number 4 on Billboard Hot 100 Japan, the highest charting song by a Korean soloist in the past decade. Japan is the second biggest music market in the world after the US.

The Astronaut has sold 62K units so far and ranks number 1 on the Emerging Artists Chart. The singer also re-entered Billboard’s Artist 100 at number 10 this week, his second week on the chart.

As of now, Jin has garnered over 50 million streams and over 60k sales and holds the record for the biggest number of sales for a Korean soloist.

#1 tuna stan @jinakgay #Jin being not the only kpop act but also foreign artist in the top 10 of japan billboard hot 100 rn and the highest charting song by a korean soloist in this DECADE, a true seokjination #Jin being not the only kpop act but also foreign artist in the top 10 of japan billboard hot 100 rn and the highest charting song by a korean soloist in this DECADE, a true seokjination 😭 https://t.co/mLRrKcZutJ

#1 tuna stan @jinakgay the 2nd largest music market mind you the 2nd largest music market mind you

Besides The Astronaut, several of Jin’s solo songs have also been charted on the World Digital Song Sales chart. While the smash hit song Super Tuna grabbed the number 3 position, the emotional ballad tracks Abyss and Tonight found themselves at number 5 and 7, respectively.

The Astronaut is Coldplay’s second collaboration with BTS, with whom they first collaborated on the soothing My Universe track, which debuted at number 1 on Billboard Hot 100 upon release last year.

BTS has collectively broken the record for the most number ones (six times) on Billboard Hot 100 in 2020-2021. Notably, j-hope was the first BTS member to chart on Billboard Hot 100 for the collab track Chicken Noodle Soup with Becky G.

BTS' Jin’s recent solo activities: A quick update

Ever since Jin announced that he would be enlisting in the military, the singer has been booked and busy with various solo activities and promotions. The BTS member released his debut single, The Astronaut, on October 28, which opened to rave reviews from fans and critics worldwide.

Before that, he made a guest appearance on Lee Young-ji’s My Alcohol Diary, his first solo appearance in variety shows since 2017.

BTS' Jin also appeared on SBS’ popular variety show Running Man on Monday, November 7, after delaying it due to the unfortunate Itaewon human stampede tragedy. The episode earned fantastic ratings and fan engagement across social media.

The Epiphany singer has also been confirmed to participate in Ottogi’s new campaign for Jin Ramen as their new advertising model after chef Baek Jong-won and actor Namgoong-min. His new CF for Jin Ramen will be released on Friday, November 11.

Poll : 0 votes