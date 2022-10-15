"KSJ1 is coming": BTS' Jin announces solo album at BTS' Yet To Come concert in Busan

BTS' Jin is all set to release his solo single album, as announced during the band's Yet To Come concert in Busan. Kim Seok-jin shared with fans that he is next in line to release his solo project, leaving them excited.

While all the members shared heartfelt messages during the concert, the Awake crooner took the opportunity to surprise fans with the best gift. The Epiphany singer said:

“I have a new album coming out. It's not that big of a deal. It's just a single. I was able to collaborate with someone I really adore. I have a lot of content to share with you so I hope you enjoy them.”

He is the second BTS member to launch his solo career as a part of BTS' chapter 2. Previously, j-hope dropped his solo album, Jack In The Box, which was undoubtedly a global hit.

Fans over the moon after BTS' Jin's announcement

BTS fans had a gala time watching the seven members rock the stage during the Yet To Come concert in Busan, which was performed for free as part of South Korea's bid to host the World Expo 2030. The show was also available to stream for free for ARMYs around the globe.

Besides performing fiery tracks such as Dope, Ma City, Fire, and more, the K-pop sensations also took time to interact with ARMYs.

After Jin's single album announcement, the BTS fandom began sharing their excitement on Twitter.

Some hyped tweets from fans read:

"Jin's solo album soon everyone be ready!!"

Clearly, fans are super excited about the upcoming release. However, they still need to wait for an official statement from BIGHIT Entertainment. They also suspect that the solo album is related to the announcement Geffen Records made a couple of days ago.

Geffen Records, BTS' American label, recently tweeted that something BTS-related is "coming soon." Unable to decipher the text, fans couldn't react to it at the time. However, they now believe that it could be connected to Jin's upcoming solo album.

Fans are thrilled to see the eldest producing new tracks after hits like Awake, Epiphany, Yours, Moon, Abyss, and especially Super Tuna. Moreover, ARMYs are looking forward to the artists he is going to collaborate with.

BTS' Yet To Come concert was a hit, with more than 45 million people tuning in to Weverse for a live stream and over a whopping 100k people in physical attendance. As always, the Dynamite group radiated impeccable energy on stage and showcased their best act for their fans.

