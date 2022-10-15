Create

"KSJ1 is coming": BTS' Jin announces solo album at BTS' Yet To Come concert in Busan

By Muskan
Modified Oct 15, 2022 10:41 PM IST
BTS
BTS member Jin to drop solo album soon (Image via BIGHIT Entertainment)

BTS' Jin is all set to release his solo single album, as announced during the band's Yet To Come concert in Busan. Kim Seok-jin shared with fans that he is next in line to release his solo project, leaving them excited.

While all the members shared heartfelt messages during the concert, the Awake crooner took the opportunity to surprise fans with the best gift. The Epiphany singer said:

“I have a new album coming out. It's not that big of a deal. It's just a single. I was able to collaborate with someone I really adore. I have a lot of content to share with you so I hope you enjoy them.”
The last time I bought BTS album was 2019!!! Will definitely buy Jin’s solo album 😭 twitter.com/jinnieslamp/st…

He is the second BTS member to launch his solo career as a part of BTS' chapter 2. Previously, j-hope dropped his solo album, Jack In The Box, which was undoubtedly a global hit.

Fans over the moon after BTS' Jin's announcement

BTS' Jin has announced that he will be releasing his solo album soon at the #YetToComeinBusan concert today.He is the next BTS member to make his solo debut after J-Hope. https://t.co/Y1hZXVS0Cu

BTS fans had a gala time watching the seven members rock the stage during the Yet To Come concert in Busan, which was performed for free as part of South Korea's bid to host the World Expo 2030. The show was also available to stream for free for ARMYs around the globe.

Besides performing fiery tracks such as Dope, Ma City, Fire, and more, the K-pop sensations also took time to interact with ARMYs.

Now we all wait for Seokjin's solo album 🥰😊💜#JIN #BTS @BTS_twt https://t.co/8mVCBqw7of
[INFO] SEOKJIN JUST ANNOUNCED THAT HIS SOLO ALBUM WILL BE RELEASED!!!KSJ1 IS COMING!!! https://t.co/qUezMBn1iD
Kim Seokjin’s solo album is finally coming‼️ guys it’s time to break the bank w KSJ1 😉 get your wallets & cc readyROCKSTAR JIN IN BUSAN#JinRocksBusan#BTSJIN @BTS_twthttps://t.co/7yefFdK3hV

After Jin's single album announcement, the BTS fandom began sharing their excitement on Twitter.

Some hyped tweets from fans read:

"Jin's solo album soon everyone be ready!!"
Jin's solo album soon everyone be ready!!https://t.co/BNsGmr9CG7

Clearly, fans are super excited about the upcoming release. However, they still need to wait for an official statement from BIGHIT Entertainment. They also suspect that the solo album is related to the announcement Geffen Records made a couple of days ago.

Wait so maybe the thing that Geffen Records posted about "BTS news soon" is about Jin's solo twitter.com/choi_bts2/stat…

Geffen Records, BTS' American label, recently tweeted that something BTS-related is "coming soon." Unable to decipher the text, fans couldn't react to it at the time. However, they now believe that it could be connected to Jin's upcoming solo album.

Fans are thrilled to see the eldest producing new tracks after hits like Awake, Epiphany, Yours, Moon, Abyss, and especially Super Tuna. Moreover, ARMYs are looking forward to the artists he is going to collaborate with.

@BTSChartsDailyx they’re a lot of things. solo album jin and also ARMYs sing for jimin happy birthday and don't forget his ki***ller hit 😭😭😭💜💜🫂—MY LOVE FOREVER @BTS_twt #YetToComeinBUSAN #YetToCome_on_Weverse_LIVE #YetToComeTHECITYinBUSAN #YetToCome #BTSARMY #방탄소년단 https://t.co/9p9MKzSUvj

BTS' Yet To Come concert was a hit, with more than 45 million people tuning in to Weverse for a live stream and over a whopping 100k people in physical attendance. As always, the Dynamite group radiated impeccable energy on stage and showcased their best act for their fans.

Poll : Are you excited for Jin's upcoming album?

Yes

No

0 votes

Quick Links

Edited by Adelle Fernandes
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...