BTS' Jin's popularity earns sponsorship offers for the Korea Open 2022 from brands like FILA, Subway, and more

The global popularity of BTS' Jin has once again shown its impact. The Epiphany singer was spotted at the Korea Open 2022 tennis tournament last week and drew a lot of attention despite arriving unannounced. Jin's fame is attracting new sponsors for the Korea Open 2022 after he became a hot topic for attending the match between Casper Ruud and Nicolas Jarry.

Jin, aka Kim Seok-jin of BTS, was seen wearing a mask and cap during the game. He made no mention of the same on social media. However, a 10-second close-up video of him went viral in just two hours, garnering 1 million views.

BTS' Jin was then nicknamed the 'Superstar in the stands.' Professional tennis players also commented on Jin's attendance at the match, proving his popularity. Furthermore, following his appearance, many brands, including Fila and Lotte Chilsung Beverage, have offered to sponsor the Korea Open 2022.

FILA, Subway, and more brands want to sponsor the Korea Open 2022 event after witnessing insane popularity of BTS' Jin

According to them, after #JIN watched a tennis match, it became a hot topic that sport brands such as FILA as well as various brands such as Lotte Chilsung Beverage, Subway participated in the event as sponsors.

The BTS vocalist caused a stir on the internet while watching the Korea Open 2022 tennis tournament. As a result, many tennis-related sports media outlets reported on Jin's appearance at the game. Furthermore, Naver Sports published an article entirely dedicated to the Awake singer.

Titled, "Korea Open’s record-breaking success in tennis craze," a section from the article was dedicated to BTS' Jin. It read:

"On the 29th of last month, Jin (real name Kim Seokjin) of BTS, a singer who enjoys worldwide popularity, watched the round of 16 match between Casper Ruud and Nicolas Jarry (111th, Chile) and it became a hot topic. After winning the match, Ruud replied, "I am thrilled as a tennis player that Jin likes tennis."

It continued:

"As a result of such a high interest, sports brands such as FILA, Dunlop, and Le Coq, as well as various brands such as Lotte Chilsung Beverage, Goobne Chicken, Papa John's, and Subway participated in the event as sponsors."

It's wonderful that celebrity (like Jin) came to tennis match. I hope bts will come to my game and cheer for me.

It's wonderful that celebrity (like Jin) came to tennis match. I hope bts will come to my game and cheer for me.

When asked if he knew BTS was watching his game, Ruud said "Didn't know. I don't actively listen to their music but I know they're world-famous. I'm very happy as a tennis athlete to hear Jin likes tennis"

Undoubtedly, Jin provided a lavish promotion to the game with his acclaimed popularity. Casper Rudd, who won the game that day, also mentioned the BTS eldest. Rudd expressed his pride at the fact that an artist like him is interested in tennis. Meanwhile, one of them invited him to all of his upcoming games.

BTS' Jin lends his voice for "2022 Seoul Tour" videos to promote Seoul tourism

Besides making tennis a trend in Korea due to his fame, the Super Tuna crooner is also busy promoting Seoul Tourism by lending his voice for the 2022 Seoul Tour videos.

The singer received praise from both professionals and K-netizens for his excellent communication skills and sweet voice. Furthermore, it is expected that more people will visit Seoul in the near future as a result of BTS' global star reputation and Jin's voice.

