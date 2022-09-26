BTS' Jin lent his voice for the "2022 Seoul Tour" videos, scheduled to be played in major Asian cities

BTS' Jin is the narrator for the "2022 Seoul Tour" videos which are being produced to encourage Seoul Tourism. The eldest member of the band will be lending his voice for the videos, which will be played across all major Asian cities.

The Korean tourism program, Soul Seoul, shared two videos last week starring BTS members RM and Jin, who are a part of the program to display three aspects of the beautiful city that are labeled "delicious," "snapshot," and "healing." Organized by the Seoul Tourism Organization, the videos are receiving love and a great number of views in a short period of time.

Owing to BTS' influence and popularity, the videos are garnering considerable attention on social media. On top of that, BTS' Jin is being praised for his soothing and clear voice in the ads.

BTS' Jin acts as a narrator for "2022 Seoul Tour" videos

Epiphany singer and BTS vocalist Jin has voiced the official slogan of the "2022 Seoul Tour." Jin, who also has a diploma in acting major, is being applauded for his beautiful voice featured in the ads. Fans online are praising him for his way of communicating and being perfect in many languages.

Through this initiative, BTS' Jin's voice will reach millions of people across Asia and showcase a different side of Seoul.

Owing to his melodious voice and perfect pitch, as well as his experience as a singer, Jin's narration has become the perfect fit for the slogan. As fans have noted, the singer's narration is catchy and proves why he had gained recognition and appreciation from famous Korean voice actor, Ahn Ji-Hwan.

Ahn Ji-Hwan had complimented the Awake crooner and stated that BTS' Jin has a natural talent for voice acting. Moreover, he has perfect diction, clear pronunciation, and the ability to convey his emotions sincerely.

It's no surprise that Jin is receiving praise and being noted for his narrating skills. The BTS member also narrated all of BTS' famous HYYH storyline videos.

BTS are the tourism ambassadors for Seoul

BTS are the honorary tourism ambassadors for the city of Seoul who have, through their music, ignited a love for Korean culture throughout the world. Evidently, the latest campaign will appeal to more people globally and encourage them to visit Seoul.

In a statement, Seoul Tourism said:

"We are hoping that the clips and global promotional activities with BTS etch Seoul as the primary destination of choice into the minds of all world travelers planning their long sought after post COVID-19 trip."

This year, RM and Jin have taken the responsibility of showing three alluring sides of the city of Seoul--"DeliciousSeoul," "HealingSeoul," and "SnapshotSeoul." The first episode, released on September 16, 2022, brought to light and celebrated the vibrant flavors of Seoul.

