BTS Jin awarded the title of 'Most Successful K-pop Male Artist' by Forbes

A worldwide sensation, BTS' Jin never ceases to disappoint his fans. It is why Forbes awarded the superstar the title of the Most Successful Male Artist from his field.

All BTS members create solo tracks alongside super hit tracks as a band. Recently, the superstar is back in style with his new single, Super Tuna, trending on the Billboards Hot Trending Songs chart.

Forbes @Forbes BTS’s Jin Proves His Immense Popularity Online With His Latest Billboard Chart Hit forbes.com/sites/hughmcin… BTS’s Jin Proves His Immense Popularity Online With His Latest Billboard Chart Hit forbes.com/sites/hughmcin… https://t.co/ptLplV29ff

According to various media reports, Super Tuna is also the most talked-about song on Twitter. These media reports also state that Jin is the only member who has managed to have two super hit songs, Yours and Super Tuna, trending on Billboard simultaneously.

Announcing him as the "most successful male artist from his field," Forbes said:

"Just a few weeks ago, BTS member Jin showed the world how beloved he is by fans with an unexpected and rare chart hit in America. Now, he’s back with another smash to his name, and by doubling his wins on one particular Billboard ranking, he becomes the most successful male artist from his field."

The report states a few other K-pop stars that made it big on this list like Kai, Mark Tuan, MJ, and BTS member Jung Kook.

Trending Now: Super Tuna by BTS member Jin

Making its debut on Billboard's Hot Trending Songs Chart is none other than Super Tuna. The S in Super Tuna stands for all the smiles and laughter this track puts across netizen's faces. The song not only took over Billboard, but also became a viral sensation. Fans and ARMY cannot get enough of how viral this one song has become.

lyssy⁷ @btsbaragi_jk Did they really put “[Urgent/Breaking News]” in the headlines to report that ‘Super Tuna’ surpassed 30M views? lol Did they really put “[Urgent/Breaking News]” in the headlines to report that ‘Super Tuna’ surpassed 30M views? lol https://t.co/r59WT054o9

🔪⁷ @nggakoo super tuna going viral super tuna going viral https://t.co/ZCi9Ld6LkH

Some media reports state that Super Tuna was trending at #1 for four straight days, overtaking tracks by artists like Billie Eilish, Ed Sheeran and many more. Here's what Forbes had to say about the track:

"Super Tuna' marks Jin’s second trip to the Hot Trending Songs chart on his own, and while two appearances might not sound like much, it breaks the BTS star out of a tie with several others."

What makes him the Most Successful Male Kpop Artist is that his previous track, Yours, continues to find space on Billboard's Hot Trending Songs Chart. It shows the impact superstar Jin has on the South Korean and international music industry.

