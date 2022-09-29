Create

"He did more for the promotion of tennis than ATP by just showing up to a match"- Tennis react to BTS singer Jin attending Casper Ruud's match against Nicolas Jarry at Korea Open

BTS singer Jin attended Casper Ruud
Modified Sep 29, 2022 07:36 PM IST

South Korean singer, songwriter, and member of the South Korean boy band BTS Jin (Kim Seok-jin) was among the spectators watching Casper Ruud face Nicolas Jarry in the second round of the Korea Open.

Ruud was in action on Center Court in his Round of 16 clash against Jarry, who gave the Norwegian a tough fight before going down 6-2, 3-6, 6-3. Video of the 29-year-old at the Seoul Olympic Park Tennis Center went viral on social media and fans were quite excited to see him.

Casper got a new fan 👀👋 Jin! @BTS_twt | @CasperRuud98 | #KoreaOpen https://t.co/acm6FzxqUE

Fans were understandably excited at spotting the Bangtan Boys star. One fan stated that Jin's presence did more for the promotion of tennis than the ATP.

"He did more for the promotion of tennis than the atp did by just showing up to a match lmao look at the likes," a tweet read.
he did more for the promotion of tennis than the atp did by just showing up to a match lmao look at the likes 😭 twitter.com/BRILLER__613/s…
"Casper and his ongoing connection with random celebrities is so funny to me," another fan wrote.
Casper and his ongoing connection with random celebrities is so funny to me😭😭😭 twitter.com/atptour/status…
"started his day with the LOUD reminder on his main and now he’s out being popular guy in the audience who steals everyone’s thunder KING TIER kim seokjin," one user wrote.
started his day with the LOUD reminder on his main and now he’s out being popular guy in the audience who steals everyone’s thunder KING TIER kim seokjin twitter.com/atptour/status…
"BTS Jin’s presence which cannot be hidden even if he’s wearing a hat and a mask," one fan tweeted.
220929 #JIN 🗣 BTS Jin’s presence which cannot be hidden even if he’s wearing a hat and a mask twitter.com/atptour/status…
"He is having a staring competition with the camera," another fan wrote.
He is having a staring competition with the camera 💀 twitter.com/tennistv/statu…

Here are some more fan reactions to the BTS star's presence at the Korea Open:

okay, adding this to the list, to have a higher chance of seeing @BTS_twt in person:1. go to other artists' concert2. watch basketball game3. watch tennis match 🆕 twitter.com/TennisTV/statu…
him going to a tennis game right after calling that person out for going to court is so funny💀 twitter.com/atptour/status…
🗣 BTS Jin who is showing his presence/aura cannot be hidden even while wearing a mask and a hatJin went to go see a Korea Open tennis match! @BTS_twt #BTS #방탄소년단 #JIN https://t.co/7y8pHqGxOU
@atptour @BTS_twt @CasperRuud98 Seokjin has been very passionate about tennis. @atptour let's have a friendly match with #BTSJIN ?? It will a wonderful match i bet ☺️
@atptour @BTS_twt @CasperRuud98 Look at him so effortless handsome
@atptour @BTS_twt @CasperRuud98 that nervous glance & pupil shaking as if he ain't the member of THE biggest boyband in the world. 😭
AND NOW JIN IS WATCHING TENNIS?!? I swear, if JK pops up at a boxing meet it’s all over for me. twitter.com/atptour/status…

Casper Ruud to face Yoshihito Nishioka in Korea Open quarterfinals

Casper Ruud entered the quarterfinals of the Korea Open
Casper Ruud booked his place in the quarterfinals of the Korea Open by defeating Nicolas Jarry 6-2, 3-6, 6-3. The Norwegian, who received a bye in the first round, was given a tough fight by the Chilean.

Ruud started the match strong and won two breaks to take a 4-0 lead in the opening set, which he eventually won 6-2 to take the lead in the contest. Jarry fought back in the second set and broke Ruud in the fourth game to take a 3-1 lead. The break turned out to be decisive as the Chilean won the set 6-3 to force the match into a decider.

The final set saw both players dominating their service games until the World No. 2 made the decisive break in the sixth game. Jarry fought hard and saved three match points but the 23-year-old won the final set 6-3 to book his place in the quarterfinals.

He will next take on Japan's Yoshihito Nishioka, who beat compatriot Taro Daniel 6-2, 6-4. It will be the second career meeting between the pair, following their second round clash in last year's Madrid Open, where the US Open finalist won 6-1, 6-2.

The winner of the match will face either Mackenzie McDonald or Aleksandar Kovacevic in the semifinals of the Korea Open.

