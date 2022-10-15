“We are close”: BTS’ Jin lashes out at naysayers questioning the septet’s friendship 

BTS' Jin has always been honest about his thoughts and has never shied away from expressing his feelings. When a section of K-pop fans questioned the septet's friendship because some members didn't wish Jimin on social media, BTS' Jin claimed that although he wished Jimin in person already, he felt obligated to post a birthday wish online because of the anticipated hate comments.

He set the record straight by stating:

“We are close, very close.”

BTS' Jin hastily shared a birthday post for Jimin after getting hate comments

On the occasion of Jimin's birthday on October 13, members and fans took to social media to wish him on his special day.

BTS' j-hope was the first member to post Jimin's rare pictures and videos, while others like RM, Jung Kook, and V posted late-night birthday wishes for the Serendipity singer.

On October 13, late in the evening, BTS' Jin posted a unique selca with Jimin wishing him a happy birthday.

In the post, we can see Jin's full face while only one-half of Jimin's face. Fans joked that it reminded them of Ryan Reynolds' birthday wish for his wife, Blake Lively.

However, his lengthy post on Weverse condemned certain fans' behavior towards the septet and the friendship the members share with each other. He shared the reason for uploading the selca with Jimin despite wishing him in person.

Fans believe Jin probably got a lot of hate messages for not posting a birthday wish for Jimin. He sent a gentle but stern reminder to fans that they must not assume things about BTS members and their close-knit bonding and remember that the members are close, even if they do not display it on social media.

“From now on, just know that we are close, even if no one uploads it.”

A fellow ARMY even pointed out that last year, V received backlash because he didn't publicly wish Jung Kook even though fans were aware of their close bond.

BTS' Jin is the only Korean artist in the top 15 Top Instagram Influencers in the USA

jam⁷ @sinfulyoonjins This jinmin hug brings me to tears 🥹 look at jimin clinging to jin like a koala 🥹 This jinmin hug brings me to tears 🥹 look at jimin clinging to jin like a koala 🥹https://t.co/HCjbRAH970

In other news, BTS' Jin is the only Korean artist in the top 15 Top Instagram Influencers in the USA, ranking at a solid 13. The Epiphany singer is also the only Korean male idol and has been the number one Most Influential Korean male artist in the USA for quite some time now.

The other K-pop idols featured on the list are BLACKPINK's Lisa at number 5 and Jennie at number 12. The list is curated by HypeAuditor, a platform that uses algorithms to determine and rank which celebrity is authentic on Instagram.

BTS will perform at Busan's Asiad Stadium on October 15 at 6 pm KST, with 100,00 fans attending live to help South Korea win the bid for the 2030 World Expo. International fans can watch the concert online on Weverse, NAVER NOW, and ZEPETO.

Additionally, BTS members are expected to bring back some of their biggest songs, including Run BTS, Blood, Sweat and Tears, Spring Day, and Yet to Come, amongst others.

The entire city of Busan has been painted purple to welcome the K-pop juggernauts and their fandom, and the purple colors are expected to stay on till October 17.

