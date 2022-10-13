4 solo songs of BTS' Jimin that deserve to be played on loop 24x7

BTS' Jimin is known for his unique and emotional voice that has the ability to captivate listeners. His voice is so endearing that it has been dubbed a national treasure in a tweet by Japanese singer-songwriter Murata Tomoya.

BTS members are as talented as individuals as they are as a group. Each member has a unique set of skills and charms to make it big as a soloist. The ultimate goal of most groups is to gain enough popularity to launch a solo career, but BTS is unique in that the group's sole focus is music. As a result, they continue to release solo material while still being members of the band.

Jimin's solo songs showcase the full range of his vocal abilities, allowing listeners to appreciate what a powerful performer he is. Jimin has managed to become one of the best vocalists in the K-pop industry today despite only receiving vocal training after joining the group.

Let's take a look at some of BTS's Jimin's solo songs to get a taste of his personality.

From Lie to Filter: a list of all of BTS' Jimin’s solo songs

1) Lie

The Wings album is still hailed as BTS’ most visually artistic album till date. It was also a turning point in their careers. Jimin's solo song from the album, Lie, was released in 2016 and was about facing one's greatest fears, specifically the fear of deception and living a lie.

BTS' Jimin song gave listeners emotionally heartbreaking high notes that no rookie could pull off with such ease while delivering a phenomenally seductive performance.

2) Serendipity

Released in 2018 as the intro to BTS’ album Love Yourself: Answer, Serendipity is a blatant departure from his sensuous song, Lie. While Lie spoke of deception and falsehood, Serendipity narrated the story of star-crossed lovers who were meant to be together in every universe.

Serendipity was a soft pop-ballad with elegant runs and riffs flawlessly performed by BTS' Jimin. It's a unique love song, and Jimin's cute yet flirtatious performance of the song on stage and in the music video emphasizes the emotions expressed in the lyrics.

3) Promise

There was no better way to end 2018 than by listening to Jimin’s first solo song outside of BTS. Jimin released his self-produced and written song called Promise on SoundCloud as a gift for fans and immediately garnered huge support from the fans. BTS' Jimin is known for being a member who looks after his fans and his members, and the song exemplifies this trait.

The song was released as a way to comfort ARMYs and reassure them that their life is worth living despite their struggles. The song originated in a negative mental space when Jimin was too harsh on himself, but as he became gentler with himself, it evolved into a reminder to love ourselves.

4) Filter

BTS' Jimin showed off his mature side with his solo song, Filter, from the group’s 2020 album Map of the Soul: 7. Filter is a flirtatious and seductive song with a groovy beat that shows off the charming and mischievous side of Jimin.

In a 2020 Spotify interview, he stated that he wanted to show different sides of himself through this song, similar to changing filters in photos. He wanted to present himself to the world in a variety of ways so that everyone could take whatever part of him they liked.

With the beginning of BTS’ second chapter in 2022, fans are eagerly awaiting the release of the members’ solo works. BTS' Jimin has already started working on his solo album and fans cannot wait to get their hands on his first album release.

