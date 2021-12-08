BTS star Jimin's 'Promise' becomes the first song to surpass 300 million streams in the history of sound cloud

BTS artist Jimin's song Promise has brought the star great laurels. Now, it has become the first song to surpass 300 million streams on music streaming site SoundCloud; this is as of December 7.

The song was originally released in December 2018. The feat achieved by Jimin's hit track was shared SoundCloud on all of its social media handles on December 7.

Fans congratulate BTS' Jimin on his achievement

BTS' ARMY is one of the biggest fandoms in the world, so it was only fair that social media was flooded with fans congratulating Jimin after SoundCloud's announcement.

Many believed that the song was a masterpiece and hence deserved all the appreciation that had come its way. They also said that the song was something that the fans were proud of.

The Army also wanted other fans to share messages of appreciation and love for Jimin on social media as much as possible. A few fans, however, claimed that the song had been one of the most streamed since last year, and that it was not a feat that was achieved recently.

BTS has had an interesting few days

Korean boy band BTS (Image via IMDb)

Over the past week or so, the hit Korean boy group have given their fans many moments to rejoice over.

They launched their personal Instagram handles recently, breaking many records set by celebrities. At the moment, Jimin has 19.8 million followers.

The stars also made mistakes on Instagram that led to an entertaining few hours for the Army. Suga claimed that Instagram was difficult after he deleted the post and V also followed Jennie by mistake for a moment.

The band also made an exciting announcement for fans in Seoul, South Korea. After wrapping up their four-part concert in Los Angeles, California and other promotional performances, the band said they are now ready to get back on stage in their home country.

BTS also won four exemplary awards at the American Music Awards 2021, where they performed their hit track 2021 Butter. Their schedule was tightly packed in the US as the seven members -- RM, Suga, J-Hope, Jin, Jimin, V and Jungkook -- appeared on James Corden's talk show, performed at a crossway for a Crossway Concert and also performed at the Jingle Ball 2021 along with many other stars.

However, BTS have also delivered some unfortunate news to their fans.

All members are currently on a break, according to a statement from HYBE. They went on a short hiatus starting December 6 and will be taking this time to spend time with their loved ones and recharge.

