BTS Jimin's "Filter" surpass 300 million Spotify streams becomes the fastest Korean Male Solo track to achieve the milestone

BTS Jimin's solo track Filter surpassed 300 million streams on the popular music streaming platform Spotify. The track has become the fastest to do so on the platform in the category of Korean B-side track, Korean Male Solo Song, and unpromoted Korean Solo track.

BTS Jimin is known for his angelic visuals, moves, and vocals. The singer has a long list of accomplishments to his credit, including his recent hit OST With You along with singer Ha Sung-woon in the Korean drama Our Blues. Listeners are captivated by his soothing voice.

On July 25, his solo song Filter set the record and became the 14th track under BTS' discography to achieve this milestone. The record was set 855 days after its release. The song is also the most-streamed solo track from BTS's Map of the Soul: 7 album and the second most-streamed BTS solo track on Spotify.

More on BTS Jimin's Filter

The song is the only solo and B-side song to be on the Billboard Hot 100 chart for the US and Canada. The song has a spot on the UK's official charts for Top Singles at rank 87, 88, and 100, consistent with its release. The track was also loved in Japan and ranked 64 on Japan's Billboard Hot 100.

Filter is also a B-side track with the highest rank on the iTunes charts, peaking on iTunes charts in 117 countries. It was the highest-charting solo track and B-side song on the global iTunes chart on its release, ranked 2 right after the album's title track.

It is the most-streamed solo track by an idol group on Melon. It is top-ranked as the most-streamed Korean official audio track on YouTube and also the most liked Korean solo audio and B-side song on it.

Filter has a range of nominations as well, having been nominated in the category of the Song of the Year award at the Gaon Music Awards in 2020 along with his first self-written, composed, and produced track Friends, which was the first BTS solo track ever to get a nomination in the category. BTS Jimin is the only Korean soloist with two songs surpassing 300 million streams on various music sites.

Fans praised BTS Jimin for his unstoppable achievements

Fans applauded the group's member Jimin, who is known for his breathtaking visuals, voice, and dancing skills. This time, fans praised BTS' Jimin for breaking records with his solo tracks. Fans celebrated the singer's achievements by making the tag 'HISTORY MAKER JIMIN' trend on Twitter.

Fans were enthralled to see Jimin’s success. While BTS is currently on a hiatus as a group, fans are eagerly anticipating more solo songs from the members.

