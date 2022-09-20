All 6 tattoos of BTS' Jimin and their special meanings

BTS' Jimin has numerous tattoos on his body, each having a significant meaning to him. All of the designs inked on his body share some reference or the other to BTS, which goes to show how much the group means to him.

Jimin is a very private person and, until very recently, he never openly spoke about any of his tattoos. His tattoo journey started way back in 2014, and he has been slowly getting inked ever since. Let's take a look at all of BTS' Jimin's tattoos that fans are aware of and find out what they mean to him.

BTS' Jimin’s 6 tattoos and their significance

1) Nevermind

BTS' Jimin’s Nevermind tattoo was an enigma in the ARMY fandom that was hard to decipher. For the longest time, fans believed it was painted across his rib for BTS’ stage with Block B at the 2014 Mnet Asian Music Awards.

However, suspicions rose in the fandom in 2018 when they saw the tattoo peeking through his outfit during his performance for the Genie Music Awards. Some fans continued to believe that Jimin kept touching it up for his performances as the tattoo was still there when he performed Serendipity in 2019 during BTS’ Love Yourself tour. However, the accuracy of the brushstrokes and placement of the design assured most ARMYs that it was indeed a permanent tattoo.

🌈🦋⁷ @syubjimfever just yoongi talking about writing nevermind and jimin being the proud owner of a nevermind tattoo just yoongi talking about writing nevermind and jimin being the proud owner of a nevermind tattoo https://t.co/zOjCZzDZq0

No one knows exactly when the fake tattoo became permanent or if it was ever fake. However, one thing is for sure--the tattoo means a lot to him. BTS’ SUGA has a song called Nevermind which talks about rising above personal suffering and enduring it. BTS' Jimin mentioned that the song is a personal favorite of his, and he derived a lot of strength from it. A lyric from the song says “Nevermind. It's not easy, but engrave it onto your chest” and that is clearly what Jimin did.

2) 13

BTS' Jimin has a small 13 tattooed on his wrist which fans first noticed during BTS’ Map of the Soul:7 V LIVE comeback broadcast. 13 is a very special number for him as he was born on October 13, and BTS’ debut date is June 13, 2013.

Clearly, two very important events in his life took place on the 13, and, hence, he chose to get it tattooed on himself. He revealed the importance of the number 13 in the video for his Artist-Made Collection merchandise.

3) Young Forever

lovely jimin @dailyjimn Jimin’s young forever, crescent moon tattoo and ear youth tattoo peaking through Jimin’s young forever, crescent moon tattoo and ear youth tattoo peaking through 💘 https://t.co/n4EOrFwVc1

BTS' Jimin has the words "Young" and "Forever" tattooed above his elbows. Fans were suspicious that Jimin had gotten new tattoos when he appeared with bandages above his elbows for BTS’ M Countdown performance of ON in 2020. This suspicion was confirmed during his V LIVE broadcast later that year where fans could clearly spot the words "Young Forever" on his arms.

BTS has a song titled Young Forever which is Jimin’s favorite track from the group. He has mentioned the song in many interviews as it embodies all the pain BTS went through and talks of a hopeful future, something which Jimin finds enormously meaningful.

🐥🐨🎆 @xJiminsHeart



Jimin’s speech touched my heart in ways I can’t explain 🤍

This was one of the most special nights of my life -I’ll never forget what it felt like to be apart of the Young Forever surprise for BTS.



190602 Jimin’s ending speech

#BTS #JIMIN Wembley Stadium 365 days agoJimin’s speech touched my heart in ways I can’t explain 🤍This was one of the most special nights of my life -I’ll never forget what it felt like to be apart of the Young Forever surprise for BTS.190602 Jimin’s ending speech Wembley Stadium 365 days ago 💜🇬🇧Jimin’s speech touched my heart in ways I can’t explain 🤍This was one of the most special nights of my life -I’ll never forget what it felt like to be apart of the Young Forever surprise for BTS.190602 Jimin’s ending speech #BTS #JIMIN https://t.co/3NnO3cq9DN

The song is a tear-jerker and fan favorite for the same reason. When the ARMYs at Wembley Stadium in 2019 sang it for BTS, Jimin broke down crying and mentioned that he had received a lot of emotional support from listening to the song, which is probably why he got them tattooed on himself.

4) 7

laiba⁷ @jimincharmz jimin's 7 friendship tattoo is so pretty ♡ jimin's 7 friendship tattoo is so pretty ♡ https://t.co/I6gHbH2vM6

Seven is a significant number for BTS, and that is why it was chosen for the members' friendship tattoo. There are seven members in the group, BTS have an album called Map of the Soul: 7, and they’ve spent more than seven years together making music. This number ties BTS together, and that is why each of them has tattooed this number on some part of their body.

BTS' Jimin got a small seven tattooed on his finger which fans first saw during the group’s M Countdown performance of Yet To Come and For Youth. Jimin later revealed on a V LIVE broadcast that he was constantly raising his tattooed finger while singing so that the fans could see his tattoo, but he was unsure if the fans saw it or not, so he posted a picture of it on Weverse.

5) Youth

BTS' Jimin has the word "Youth" in cursive tattooed on the back of his ear. It was discovered by hawk-eyed fans who zoomed into a picture of Jimin, from BTS’ PTD Seoul concert to see some writing underneath the hair covering the back of his ear.

Although he has never openly addressed its meaning, fans believe that youth is the most memorable stage in a person’s life, and Jimin is trying to immortalize it, just like the concept of HYYH or the Most Beautiful Moment In Life. Some fans also believe it could be related to their most recent song For Youth, while others believe that this could be tied to his love for the song Young Forever.

6) Phases of the moon

BTS' Jimin’s crescent moon tattoo on his back was first spotted during the group’s PTD Seoul concert. Fans speculated that he has phases of the moon tattooed along his spine which birthed various fanarts as well. However, what fans didn’t know was that Jimin was inspired by a fanart that prompted him to turn it into a reality.

Initially, Jimin only had the crescent moon tattoo on his neck, which many believe was the moon phase during BTS’ debut date. However, when fellow member V sent Jimin the fan art, he was so taken by the artwork that he got a similar design on his back.

BTS' Jimin confirmed this story on a V LIVE broadcast he did this year on September 18, and mentioned that he has five moon tattoos going down his spine. Not only does he have a part of BTS on his body, but he now has a part of ARMYs' as well.

The K-pop industry and TV broadcasts have specific rules about tattoos being visible on screen that must be adhered to by K-pop idols. Consequently, many stars shy away from getting tattoos. Tattoos are also not looked upon favorably in South Korean culture. However, it seems that things are changing. Many K-pop idols are now openly embracing their tattoos as a form of personal expression.

