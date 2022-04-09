5 male K-pop idols with tattoos and their meanings

Getting a permanent tattoo is a tough decision to make. Fan-favorite male K-pop idols have inked themselves with the most beautiful and meaningful tattoos. The personal stories behind them are admired by their fans and have become another reason to appreciate their K-pop idols and get a similar tattoo design.

Tattoos are constant reminders and expressions of an idols’ personal story. While many male K-pop idols have tattoos dedicated to fans, some give their lives a new meaning with the designs. Here’s 5 male K-pop idols with gorgeous tattoos and their meanings.

Male K-pop Idols’ Tattoos and Their Thoughtful Meanings

1) BTS’s Jungkook

The golden maknae became a hot topic after debuting his sleeve tattoo in the media. Although BigHit Music kept them a secret (as if they could) for specific reasons, ARMYs quickly deciphered the meaning behind the beautiful art.

To begin with, Jungkook has engraved “ARMY” and the initials of all BTS members on his hand. On the other hand, the same arm is filled with tattoos with deep meaning behind them. They also describe the purpose of living his life.

2) EXO’s Chanyeol

After Jungkook, Chanyeol is another idol who dedicated a tattoo to his fans, EXO-Ls. His tattoo “L-1485” lies on the side of his wrist and is a tribute to EXO’s fandom. The L represents the fandom, EXO-L. Meanwhile, the number 1485 represents the day when the EXO fandom was established, which was on August 5, 2014.

The EXO rapper also has a tattoo of an abstract guitar on his right arm, showcasing his passion and love for music.

3) BTS’s Jimin

Another BTS member with a bunch of significant tattoos is Jimin. The singer has 13 inked on his wrist, representing two possible meanings per the fandom. Jimin was born on October 13, 1995 but also the group debuted on June 13, 2013. Hence, the tattoo has significance in Jimin’s life.

He also has a Youth tattoo behind his ear. The Serendipity singer revealed that the tattoo represents one of the most memorable stage in one’s life.

4) NCT’s Johnny

NCT’s Johnny has a bright and cheerful sunflower tattoo on his arm, with a touching back story. During his interview with iHeartRadio, he explained the incredible meaning behind his ink. He said:

"The reason I got it was because of the meaning of the flower in general, how it is always facing the sun and how it has a positive energy and meaning. And I just want to remind myself, no matter how or what situation I am in, to always try to be positive and always keep on moving forward towards the light."

The tattoo also marks his first. However, the NCTzens are aware of his other unknown tattoos, which are apparently on his shoulder and bicep.

5) GOT7’s Jackson Wang

GOT7’s Jackson Wang has many tattoos like his group’s members. However, a specific ink design drawn on his arm is highly appreciated by the fans. The Chinese K-pop idol has the logo of the Summer Youth Olympics tattooed as a tribute to his love for sports and fencing.

Before becoming a K-pop idol and fashion icon, Jackson took part in the Summer Youth Olympics (Fencing) and was placed 11th in the competition.

These male K-pop idols have impressed their fans with their tattoos, always managing to create a frenzy among fans with their beautiful art.

