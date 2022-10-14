6 best stages of BTS' Jimin that prove he is a born performer

There is a reason why BTS' Jimin is part of the group’s dance line along with member j-hope, who also serves as the dance leader of the group, and the septet’s youngest member Jung Kook.

The Serendipity singer has always been passionate about dance and enrolled himself at Busan High School of Arts to study contemporary and modern dance. He topped his department that year.

His excellent skills and technique as a dancer didn’t go unnoticed by his teacher, who suggested that the Serendipity singer audition for BIG HIT MUSIC (then: Big Hit Entertainment) to become a K-pop idol. While training at BIG HIT, he took to learning hip-hop as well to diversify his talent and be in sync with the group’s rap-heavy concept at the time.

Over the years, he has dominated both the group’s music videos as well as stage performance, proving he is indeed a born performer.

Let's take a look at the 6 best stages of the Promise singer from his nine-year-long career in showbiz.

BTS Jimin's best performances, including Filter, Lie and three more

The talented idol has proven that he is not only a great dancer but he also has an immaculate stage presence and is highly adaptable to different dance styles, which showcases his versatility as a dancer.

1) I Need You instrumental

BTS’ Jimin performed to the septet’s R&B and dance-themed track I Need You from the group’s third EP The Most Beautiful Moment in Life Part 1 at Melon Music Awards in 2019.

Instead of the more energetic version, the BTS singer opted for a soothing instrumental version of the song as he took centre-stage and rendered a passionate performance. The performance had an operatic feel to it and BTS’ Jimin showcased his years of dancing finesse on full display.

2) Jimin and Jung Kook's Black Swan collab

BTS’ Jimin collaborated with his bandmate and fellow Busan buddy Jung Kook on the poetic Black Swan from their ambitious album Map of the Soul: 7 at the 2020 Melon Music Awards.

In a “sun meets moon” kind of eclipse-like performance, the two BTS members deliver a dramatic and finely nuanced performance of the emo hip-hop and trap song Black Swan with hard-hitting lyrics about an artist’s tryst with fame and the fear of losing it all.

Other BTS members performed as well but Jimin’s years of dancing and solid chemistry with bandmate Jung Kook resulted in another winning collab which fans loved.

3) IDOL intro performance

BTS’ Jimin performed on their EDM-Samul nori fused track IDOL at the septet’s collective performance at the 2018 Melon Music Awards. Amidst a deafening round of applause from the audience, BTS’ Jimin made a breathtaking entry using a hand fan as a prop.

With no lyrics or hard-hitting choreography, BTS’ Jimin dazzled fans with his expressions, leaving no stone unturned to deliver one of his best solo performances on stage.

4) BTS’ Jimin and j-hope’s MAMA collab stage

BTS’ ace dance line members wowed everyone at the 2014 Mnet Asian Music Awards with a brief snippet of their performance.

The Serendipity singer delivered a knock-out hip-hop dance performance at a time when contemporary and modern dance was more his forte. Yet, he left everyone spellbound with his versatility as a performer dancing to Bruno Mars’ Uptown Funk and Lil Jon’s Outta Your Mind.

He has a black belt in Taekwondo, a form of martial arts, and made full use of that to earn unanimous applause from the audience.

5) Filter dance performance

The talented BTS member didn’t let the global pandemic and the confines of an online concert deter him when he debuted his Latino-inspired track Filter from Map of the Soul:7 for the group’s online concert, Map of the Soul: One.

From elaborate costume changes to navigating through Michael Jackson-esque smooth dance moves, the Filter singer was in control of the extensive and well-choreographed dance move that could have gone awry if done by anybody else.

6) BTS’ Jimin and SHINee’s Taemin's dance face-off

K-pop’s best dancers banded together to give the performance of a lifetime. The BTS singer and SHINee’s Taemin went one up at the 2016 KBS Song Festival SHUTDOWN.

SHINee’s Taemin danced to All About You and the latter chose his EDM-rap solo track Lie from the album Wings, matching steps and energy with SHINee’s ace. At one point, the two incredible dancers came face-to-face for a dance-off but despite being competitors, fans could feel the genuine camaraderie and synergy bursting through their performances.

In other news, BTS, who have been appointed honorary ambassadors, will take over Busan’s Asiad stadium to host a global concert, Yet To Come, on October 15. This initiative is to help South Korea win the bid for the 2030 World Expo.

Additionally, the concert will be streamed live for free on Weverse, ZEPETO and NAVER NOW at 6 pm KST.

