"So dangerously beautiful": Park Jimin concept photoshoot sends fans into a frenzy

After RM and Jung Kook, Jimin is the third member of the group to release his special 8 Photo-Folio. In the photos, he is seen in sleek black and white outfits, through which his stunning visuals are highlighted.

The photos are titled ID: Chaos, alluding to the effect the Serendipity singer has on the hearts and minds of his fans.

One fan wrote:

"So dangerously beautiful."

BTS Jimin takes over the internet with his breathtaking visuals

Trust the Promise singer to create ripples on social media with his new photos. His photofolio is titled Me, Myself, and Jimin' ID: Chaos' Special 8 Photo-Folio. Of course, ARMYs have taken to social media to react to the Filter singer's new photos, and we love it.

Some other fans made it into a meme moment with Jin having the "most relatable" reaction to the Serendipity singer.

On September 26, HYBE released the first concept film for his photo portfolio, Me, Myself, and Jimin. In the concept film, the Promise singer showcased his stunning visuals, showing off a calm aura, his famous duality on display in all its glory.

In the previously unveiled mood sampler, it was revealed that the BTS member chose the black and white colors as both represent two opposite sides of the same coin. In the video, he has also spoken about how he wants to show fans a new side of him that is still inherently him without any added "ornaments."

BTS Jimin's Louvre portrait to be graced in his family-owned café in Busan

A series of artwork, inspired by the Promise singer and made by the skilled South Korean artist Lee K, was exhibited in Paris' Louvre museum and is now proudly displayed at Magnate café in Busan, owned by the BTS member's father.

On September 22, Artist Lee K personally installed the Filter singer's portraits in his family-owned café. For the unversed, his breathtaking portrait was showcased by artist Lee K at the Carrousel du Louvre during the Focus Art Fair from September 1 to 4 this year.

Fans who couldn't visit Paris can now go to his family-owned café in Busan and see the beautiful portrait themselves. ARMYs also share how proud the BTS member's father must be to put up his pictures at the cafe.

The Promise singer will celebrate his birthday on October 13, and the group will perform at Busan's Asiad stadium to help South Korea win the bid for the "2030 World Expo".

