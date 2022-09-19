BTS’ Jimin gets a new gorgeous tattoo inspired by a fanart, thanks to BFF V

BTS’ Jimin doesn’t only have a crescent moon tattoo on the back of his neck, but he probably has around 5 more moons throughout his spine - inspired by a fanart. In a Weverse Live on September 18, the idol talked about many of his future activities, and also dished on his latest tattoos.
Jimin first revealed the neck tattoo in March this year when BTS performed at the Seoul Olympic Stadium. While fans initially thought it was just one moon, the latest live stream confirmed that it ran deeper, quite literally.
The idea behind multiple moon tattoos came from the Serendipity singer’s BFF, V (Kim Tae-hyung). Jimin, a bit hesitant at first, shared that V had shown him a stunning fanart.
The fanart by Twitter user @ArizzoStudios showed the moon's eclipse cycle shining bright all lined up on Jimin’s back. The idol was heavily inspired by the fanart, which led him to add more moons to his existing tattoo.
An ARMY’s fanart makes its way to BTS’ Jimin’s back, fans get all envious but happy
In a one-in-a-lifetime event, one ARMY’s fanart unexpectedly made their way onto the muse’s back. BTS’ Jimin now boasts a stunning moon phase tattooed on his spine, revealed the member in his latest live stream. While the idol did not reveal the tattoos, he shared the story behind what inspired him to get them.
Rizzo, the person behind Arizzo Studios, made a gorgeous fanart of BTS’ Jimin in March this year. On a dark purple, blue and maroon background, a light purple or blue Jimin stood with his bare back. A bright lunar eclipse cycle with seven moons decorated his spine. The art piece is titled Moon Lies and the description says,
“It aims to empower the untold tales of the moon as it waxes each turn.”
The Moon Lies artwork might have popped up on V’s feed, who then showed it to Jimin. The fanart touched both the idols’ hearts, especially the latter. He then extended the one crescent moon tattoo on the base of his neck to an eclipse cycle similar to the artwork.
Naturally, fans were envious of Arizzo Studios. They jokingly replied with memes saying that they were happy for them sarcastically. But behind the jokes, everyone congratulated the artist for their incredible work that was not only noticed by BTS, but even carved on the body of the member it was made for.
ARMYs bombarded Arizzo Studios’ social media with videos and photos of Jimin talking about their art. They left many supportive comments under their posts, praising their talent.
Meanwhile, BTS’ Jimin's live stream also gave V an idea. The latter wanted to join his live stream but could not find a feature that would allow him to do the same. He commented that he will ask Weverse to add a live stream joining feature.
Knowing the BTS members’ power, fans believe that the company will soon launch the new feature.