BTS’ Jimin gets a new gorgeous tattoo inspired by a fanart, thanks to BFF V

BTS
BTS' Jimin got his moon tattoos inspiration from fan account Arizzo Studios (Images via BIGHIT MUSIC and Twitter.Arizzo Studios)
Afreen Khan
Afreen Khan
SENIOR ANALYST
Modified Sep 19, 2022 04:25 PM IST

BTS’ Jimin doesn’t only have a crescent moon tattoo on the back of his neck, but he probably has around 5 more moons throughout his spine - inspired by a fanart. In a Weverse Live on September 18, the idol talked about many of his future activities, and also dished on his latest tattoos.

Jimin first revealed the neck tattoo in March this year when BTS performed at the Seoul Olympic Stadium. While fans initially thought it was just one moon, the latest live stream confirmed that it ran deeper, quite literally.

The idea behind multiple moon tattoos came from the Serendipity singer’s BFF, V (Kim Tae-hyung). Jimin, a bit hesitant at first, shared that V had shown him a stunning fanart.

jimins showing us the fanart taetae sent to him! Its so beautiful omg who's the lucky fan 😭 https://t.co/R6LBhMQP2v

The fanart by Twitter user @ArizzoStudios showed the moon's eclipse cycle shining bright all lined up on Jimin’s back. The idol was heavily inspired by the fanart, which led him to add more moons to his existing tattoo.

An ARMY’s fanart makes its way to BTS’ Jimin’s back, fans get all envious but happy

The inspired fanart Jimin's tattoo https://t.co/Y8YgyuNC5S

In a one-in-a-lifetime event, one ARMY’s fanart unexpectedly made their way onto the muse’s back. BTS’ Jimin now boasts a stunning moon phase tattooed on his spine, revealed the member in his latest live stream. While the idol did not reveal the tattoos, he shared the story behind what inspired him to get them.

Rizzo, the person behind Arizzo Studios, made a gorgeous fanart of BTS’ Jimin in March this year. On a dark purple, blue and maroon background, a light purple or blue Jimin stood with his bare back. A bright lunar eclipse cycle with seven moons decorated his spine. The art piece is titled Moon Lies and the description says,

“It aims to empower the untold tales of the moon as it waxes each turn.”
moon lies#JIMIN #방탄소년단 #박지민 #BTS #btsfanart @BTS_twt https://t.co/6vng4xSuGk

The Moon Lies artwork might have popped up on V’s feed, who then showed it to Jimin. The fanart touched both the idols’ hearts, especially the latter. He then extended the one crescent moon tattoo on the base of his neck to an eclipse cycle similar to the artwork.

Jimin's 🌙 tattoo🐥 I have a tattoo of the moon on the back of my neck... Should I not tell this story? hehe🐥 Taehyung sent me this picture and said "Jimin-ah, look at this"🐥 He sent me this fan art and I said "It's so pretty and drawn so well" and I had it tattoo-ed hehe+ https://t.co/kLasbOSyPv
the fact that we saw jimin’s moon tattoo for the first time on march 10 during ptd concert in seoul and then after seeing a fanart he went and added more moon tattoos down his spine…oh lord https://t.co/uML4yXvQEV
jimins trying to show us his moon tattoo 😭 my baby hes so cute pls https://t.co/feyNOyzS4W

Naturally, fans were envious of Arizzo Studios. They jokingly replied with memes saying that they were happy for them sarcastically. But behind the jokes, everyone congratulated the artist for their incredible work that was not only noticed by BTS, but even carved on the body of the member it was made for.

what do you mean ....jimin?? taehyung?... 😭😭😭 https://t.co/NRcM5W6DY0
I cant believe any of this is happening rightnow but i would love to thank those who have supported my art since day 1 and everyone pouring your love to my jimin art. this is a miracle and a dream come true - thank you taehyung and jimin for choosing my moons. @BTS_twt 💜
theres not a lot of words to describe how grateful and over the moon i am. Thank you for being bts and for creating music and actions that heal the world and that inspire my artistry every single day. I love you with all my heart . Always. @BTS_twt 💜

ARMYs bombarded Arizzo Studios’ social media with videos and photos of Jimin talking about their art. They left many supportive comments under their posts, praising their talent.

@ArizzoStudios @BTS_twt well deserved!!!! keep up the awesome work!! you'll always know that you inspired jimin to tattoo 5 more moons on his back and your art will always be with him ❤️
@ArizzoStudios @BTS_twt When I followed the link to see your work I saw that I was already following you. So glad to be a fan and so happy for you. You deserve everything good in life. Fan art keeps me going in life your work is so important. Though I cannot pay yet I try to retweet as much as possible.
Imagine being able to say Park Jimin’s tattoo design was inspired by your fanart
@130613fate mannn when will it be me https://t.co/qdRv78ZmCa
Whoever drew that fanart I hope you realize that Jimin not only saw it but he probably saved it to his phone and then brought it to a tattoo artist who put it on his body for the rest of his life. You have made it!

Meanwhile, BTS’ Jimin's live stream also gave V an idea. The latter wanted to join his live stream but could not find a feature that would allow him to do the same. He commented that he will ask Weverse to add a live stream joining feature.

Taetae wanted a facetime kinda feature because he just wanted to be live with Jimin so he said he will have the feature added like the Weverse king that he is😭 https://t.co/eyJVOefZrv

Knowing the BTS members’ power, fans believe that the company will soon launch the new feature.

