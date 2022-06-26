4 honest thoughts shared by BTS' Jimin in solo Weverse Magazine interview

With BTS members making time to focus on their solo projects, BTS' Jimin has opened up about his next big step in his recent solo interview with Weverse Magazine.

The Serendipity singer revealed his vulnerable self and shared his itinerary and process for what's coming up for Jimin as a soloist. The raw and fresh take on Jimin's thoughts brought many new opinions from fans. However, they are more excited to see his upcoming album's new side, the BTS member.

Earlier, at the 2022 Festa Dinner Party, he told members and fans that he was overwhelmed with the process of making his album. Fortunately, Jimin is moving forward, as reflected in his latest solo Weverse Magazine interview.

Here are four honest thoughts shared by BTS' Jimin during the interview.

BTS' Jimin opens up about feeling lost, guilty towards ARMY, and more in a new Weverse Interview

1) Wanting to show his raw self

I just think I can show something a little more raw about me.

Jimin began explaining his real thoughts by sharing how he wants to come up with something real, raw, and explicit in his upcoming music and music videos. The raw stands for something that still lies inside him and is limited to him yet.

By doing so, the 26-year-old will be able to show more of himself. According to him, he has displayed many emotions through BTS music. However, something is still missing, which he wants to try next.

2) The feeling of being lost

Jimin explained that his choosing explicitly and vulnerability is more for his own sake than telling it to other people. The Busan boy shared that he started feeling lost after a year and a half of the pandemic. Therefore, the members told him to transform it into music.

“Why don’t you try to make it into music?” And that made me decide I should try and talk about it in my music.

Things were put into perspective for the artist after he started questioning his solo presence and if that would be enough.

3) The origin of Promise

After you released “With You,” you went on V LIVE and said, “Starting with this, I'm going to try many things.” Are you currently working on new material?



After you released "With You," you went on V LIVE and said, "Starting with this, I'm going to try many things." Are you currently working on new material?

: I'm just starting. I decided to just keep going straight through, staying together with +

While talking about his friendship with Ha Sung Woon and their recent hit song With You, Jimin shared the idea behind Promise and how his self-written solo song helped him get out of his shell.

I took an MBTI test recently and it said I’m extroverted, but when I made Promise, I was really introverted and feeling depressed.

For BTS' Jimin, Promise gave him a chance to look at himself and made him a little less reticent. Hence, he tries to express emotions and longingness in his songs, but with a simple style of music.

4) Guilty towards the fans

bts quotes archive⁷ @btsqtsarchive "Just being cooler—with good songs, good music videos and good performances. I think that’s the best way to stay faithful to my calling and the way I can pay them back the most." ㅡ 220618, Park Jimin In Weverse Magazine "Just being cooler—with good songs, good music videos and good performances. I think that’s the best way to stay faithful to my calling and the way I can pay them back the most." ㅡ 220618, Park Jimin In Weverse Magazine https://t.co/8IozPK1VNG

BTS' Jimin feels guilty for not being able to show much to the ARMY. He said that since their concerts were being canceled (because of COVID-19), he could not perform in front of them, and so he felt that he wronged the entire fandom.

The Filter singer wants to repay them by making cool music and bringing cooler music videos and performances. He also said that he felt very emotional during their recent LA concert.

We sang “Permission to Dance” and greeted ARMY at the concert but it was weird how emotional it felt despite the song being so upbeat.

Despite BTS' Jimin struggling to find his true voice for the solo project, he is grateful to fans and other BTS members. While concluding the interview, he shared that the other six boys feel like a place he can always go back to.

On top of that, he revealed that they are like a powerful force that works together to bring him back to his original self.

