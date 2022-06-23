5 habits of BTS’ Jimin that reflect his charming persona

BTS' Jimin, also known as Park Ji-min, is the most adorable member of the group. His visuals and charming personality have earned him the title of mochi. Not only is he the sweetest member, but he is also the weird one who will bite into inanimate objects.

Born in Busan, BTS' Jimin has a comforting persona and makes sure to express his love for his fans. He always has a calm and serene sense while addressing ARMYs, which also makes him a fan favorite. Park Ji-min leaves no stone unturned in his attempt to improve his artform.

The Filter singer is also known for his high pitch vocals. He gives off an angel energy which makes fans love him even more. "#Be good like Jimin" trended on Twitter because of the idol's positive outlook and kind behavior.

Let's look at some of his most common and adorable habits that sway away AMRYs.

Five endearing habits of BTS' Jimin: Pouting, nose scrunch, and more

From being clumsy and falling off chairs to pouting like a baby, BTS' Jimin has mastered 'the art of attraction.'

1) Biting anything

Park Ji-min has a habit of biting into things irrespective of whether they are edible or not. From inanimate objects like toy cars and whiteboards to his fellow members, he has had a chance to bite them all.

The idol was seen practicing this incessant habit in various Run BTS! videos, behind-the-scenes footage of music videos, and photoshoots.

2) The eye smiles and nose scrunch

REST ♡ @jkmybabu if you ever feel sad, here's a compilation of jimin's cute lil' nose scrunch if you ever feel sad, here's a compilation of jimin's cute lil' nose scrunch 💖 https://t.co/tQ3Peye9vk

To say that BTS' Jimin's eyes are beautiful would be an understatement. Whenever he smiles, his eyes shrink and look adorable. The idol's giggles and smiles are the purest.

A lot of times, his smiles are complemented by a nose scrunch, which makes ARMYs berserk.

3) Pouting with an "oh"

Yoongi's wife⁷☔ @shru_koo



this compilation of jimin doing 'oh' with his mouth is the cutest thing in the world, the way his pouting '' is devastating this compilation of jimin doing 'oh' with his mouth is the cutest thing in the world, the way his pouting '😯' is devastating 😭 https://t.co/6vbzjRn5wb

BTS' Jimin tends to say "oh" at every new revelation. If there is news, he would be the first to give a reaction to it. The artist's manner of pouting before he says "oh" is endearing.

The Filter singer's lips close and open in a way that forms an almost-perfect circle. ARMYs are always on the lookout for this habit of Jimin. They love Jimin's candid element when he gives an honest reaction to something, which more often than not involves him saying "oh."

4) Running hands through hair

𝒮𝒶𝓇𝒶𝒽⁷ 🌸(with an H) @SKprincess75



When Jimin Runs His Hands Through His Hair: a thread

#JIMIN #BTS @BTS_twt As it is Thirstday, I feel it’s time for me to address one of my biggest obsessions—When Jimin Runs His Hands Through His Hair: a thread As it is Thirstday, I feel it’s time for me to address one of my biggest obsessions—When Jimin Runs His Hands Through His Hair: a thread#JIMIN #BTS @BTS_twt https://t.co/pGrqlfrFxX

While almost everyone runs their hands through their hair, no one does it like BTS' Jimin. The idol in the past has been seen running his hands through his hair at concerts, V live sessions, talk shows, interviews, and variety shows, among other events.

Fans find this habit to be endearing and charming. They also bring in the concept of 'idol duality' while discussing the same. Given that ARMYs have an innocent perception of Jimin, this habit speaks otherwise.

5) Falling from chairs

via¹³ ㅎㅎ @cherrimim this compilation of jimin falling off of chairs just added another 50 years to my lifespan this compilation of jimin falling off of chairs just added another 50 years to my lifespan https://t.co/6VfhJb3xLb

BTS' Jimin has a strong rivalry with chairs, and ARMYs believe rightly so. Multiple instances of him falling off chairs have been recorded on camera. Fans find it hilarious how clumsy the idol can be at times. Run BTS! episodes have witnessed the most falls.

This habit also makes him relatable as many fans came up to his rescue, saying they experience the same things every day. While it might be embarrassing to fall off chairs on camera, BTS' Jimin handles it gracefully. He laughs it off along with his fellow members.

Meanwhile, Weverse released a new magazine, Jimin: "I want to be better and cooler," where the idol talked about his upcoming solo projects, and the importance of BTS' latest album Proof, among other things.

