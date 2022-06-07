BTS shares the official poster for their Proof live event

BTS shared yet another update regarding the release of their upcoming anniversary special anthology album Proof.

On June 7 at 12 midnight KST, the septet dropped an official poster for the Proof live event featuring a special guest that will take place on June 13. The event will take place on Monday at 9 pm KST, 5:30 pm IST, and 8 am EST.

Members are seen wearing different shades of blue and seated on chairs outside as they strike a pose for the camera.

Bangtan members will release their anniversary special anthology album Proof on June 10 and will celebrate their ninth debut anniversary on June 13 concluding their 2022 Festa celebrations.

BTS members look dapper in the official poster for Proof Live event

ARMYs are stoked for BTS’ upcoming Proof live event, which is all set to take place on June 13, on the group's ninth debut anniversary day.

Furthermore, it was also revealed that the event will feature a pre-recording for Mnet's 'M Countdowns' with ARMYs. It is said to be free via BANGTANTV on YouTube.

Following the announcement, the pre-recording will take place on June 13 at the Jangchung Stadium and the event will hold 4,000 people and 100 additional reserved seats.

BIG HIT MUSIC announced:

"This recording will be conducted on a special day only for BTS members and ARMYs, and we have increased the size and number of seats for more ARMYs to participate in this event as possible."

While a certain section of fans were hoping for a World Tour announcement, most ARMYs expressed their enthusiasm to attend the Proof live event and took to their respective social media accounts to express their excitement.

Some Twitter reactions from ARMYs on Proof event

Samantha Johnson



Typical artist promo: Buy, like, subscribe to our exclusive content.



Typical artist promo: Buy, like, subscribe to our exclusive content.

BTS: You are not our consumer. You are critical to our mission.

9 years later, still no marketing gimmicks. Just direct-to-fan content. Many non-ARMYs couldn't believe Proof Live is free.

ARMYs are curious about the identity of the special guest

ARMYs are excited to watch the Proof live event and are equally curious to know the identity of the “special guest”.

Fans are drawing their own conclusions, wondering if it is Halsey, their long-time friend and collaborator with whom they performed the song Boy With Luv.

A certain section of fans think it could be Ed Sheeran, another long-time friend and collaborator of the septet. Bangtan and Ed Sheeran have worked on the songs Make it Right and Permission to Dance.

Another section of fans feel it could be their My Universe collaborator Coldplay.

Some more fans feel it could be Charlie Puth as he recently dropped hints about collaborating with the juggernaut group.

The rest of the fans are convinced that the special guest is Bang PD himself as it has been long since the Bangtan members have hung out with him.

rach



@BTS_twt

#BTS

_Proof

Ok based on twitter conjecture, special guest is a back up choir made up of Halsey, HER, Silk Sonic, J Cole, Beyonce, Megan Thee Stallion, Snoop, Chris Martin, and the ghost of Michael Jackson.

BTS encourage ARMYs to them their “MyBTStory”

BTS Charts & Translations



Time flies by so fast 🥺



"For nine years, you have been our greatest champions. As we embark on the journey to our 10th year as a band.."

Time flies by so fast 🥺

BTS 2022 Festa celebrations are going on in full swing and members are taking time to reflect on their achievements with a brand new event for ARMYs.

The Bangtan members invited their greatest “champions” to join them for the special anniversary celebrations via Weverse:

“For nine years, you have been our greatest champions. As we embark on the journey to our 10th year as a band, we want to remember and celebrate all the special moments we’ve had together so far.”

ARMYs can participate by sharing their own memories with the septet via YouTube Shorts. Beginning this Saturday, ARMYs can share their own BTS stories with the members and fellow ARMYs via - “MyBTStory”.

Selected videos will get the chance to be included in the septet's ARMY tribute video.

