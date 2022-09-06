BTS' Jimin X Biryani : Fans are losing their minds over this unexpected crossover

BTS' Jimin sent Desimys into full-blown chaos, yesterday when he displayed his knowledge of Indian cuisine.
Desimys are mostly ARMYs from India, hence the name Desi-ARMYs. It is well known that India has one of the world's largest BTS fanbases, with immense love and respect for BTS members. This is evidenced by the fact that a small act of recognition sent Indian fans scrambling for their recipe books.
The storm began when BTS' Jimin asked his followers on Weverse (a K-pop social media app where idols interact with their fans) for food recommendations, and a fan named @Rifa suggested he try some Biryani.
BTS’ Jimin’s answer is what sent the chaos into motion. In his brief response, the artist stated:
“@Rifa its Indian food ”
BTS' Jimin's reply was all the fans needed. The small gesture of appreciation for India's famed cuisine, which BTS has yet to visit, has caused the good old Biryani to trend all day on social media.
What exactly is Biryani, the trendy dish of the moment?
Biryani is a popular Indian dish that is prepared throughout the Indian subcontinent, including Bangladesh and Pakistan. Biryani, which is made with rice, meat, and select Indian spices, is thought to have originated in the royal kitchens of India's Mughal empire. This was one of the best food suggestions ARMYs had for BTS' Jimin, as it is known to set your tastebuds on fire.
Fans react to BTS' Jimin's knowledge of Biryani
BTS' Jimin's reply to a fan suggesting him to eat Biryani has sent fans over the roof.
Many flocked to social media sites describing their love and affection for the artist. Some even got into small meme fights about the origins of Biryani.
Fans from India, Pakistan, and Bangladesh displayed their creative sides by responding to the situation in the most hilarious ways. Some also declared that the winner of the Asia cup cricket match (held between India and Pakistan on September 4th) would decide the origin of Biryani.
BTS love their Indian fans
This isn't the first time BTS has treated Desimys. BTS' Jimin previously revealed to fans that he saw the blockbuster Bollywood film 3 idiots. BTS also appeared in an Indian interview with interviewee Sakshma Srivastav, where they practised their Hindi and expressed their gratitude to Indian fans.
BTS members RM, Jin, Suga, J-hope, Jimin, V, and Jung Kook visited New Zealand in 2019 for the fourth season of the variety show Bon Voyage, where they were seen eating what appeared to be naan (an Indian flatbread), curry (Asian spicy gravy), and tofu.
Earlier this year, while speaking on Spotify, Suga had also revealed that BTS had planned a tour in Mumbai, but had to cancel due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
Meanwhile, the K-pop juggernaut is set to hold their free-in-person concert in Busan at the Asiad Main Stadium. The septet have been appointed as ambassadors for South Korea's bid for the World Expo 2030 in July.
World Expo 2030 is a global trade fair scheduled to take place in 2030, and countries including Russia, Ukraine, Italy, and Saudi Arabia have all submitted bids to host the event, with the exception of South Korea. The BIE (Bureau International des Expositions) member countries will choose the host country of Expo 2030 in 2023.