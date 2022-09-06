BTS' Jimin X Biryani : Fans are losing their minds over this unexpected crossover

BTS' Jimin sent Desimys into full-blown chaos, yesterday when he displayed his knowledge of Indian cuisine.

Desimys are mostly ARMYs from India, hence the name Desi-ARMYs. It is well known that India has one of the world's largest BTS fanbases, with immense love and respect for BTS members. This is evidenced by the fact that a small act of recognition sent Indian fans scrambling for their recipe books.

The storm began when BTS' Jimin asked his followers on Weverse (a K-pop social media app where idols interact with their fans) for food recommendations, and a fan named @Rifa suggested he try some Biryani.

BTS’ Jimin’s answer is what sent the chaos into motion. In his brief response, the artist stated:

“@Rifa its Indian food ”

BTS' Jimin replies to a fan after she suggests him to have some Biryani. (Image via BTS Weverse)

BTS' Jimin's reply was all the fans needed. The small gesture of appreciation for India's famed cuisine, which BTS has yet to visit, has caused the good old Biryani to trend all day on social media.

What exactly is Biryani, the trendy dish of the moment?

Biryani is a popular Indian dish that is prepared throughout the Indian subcontinent, including Bangladesh and Pakistan. Biryani, which is made with rice, meat, and select Indian spices, is thought to have originated in the royal kitchens of India's Mughal empire. This was one of the best food suggestions ARMYs had for BTS' Jimin, as it is known to set your tastebuds on fire.

Hamza @Hamzaa_100 Biryani being prepared in the royal Mughal kitchen in Agra, 16th century



Generated by AI Biryani being prepared in the royal Mughal kitchen in Agra, 16th century Generated by AI https://t.co/6jZJLjIAm6

Fans react to BTS' Jimin's knowledge of Biryani

BTS' Jimin's reply to a fan suggesting him to eat Biryani has sent fans over the roof.

Many flocked to social media sites describing their love and affection for the artist. Some even got into small meme fights about the origins of Biryani.

Fans from India, Pakistan, and Bangladesh displayed their creative sides by responding to the situation in the most hilarious ways. Some also declared that the winner of the Asia cup cricket match (held between India and Pakistan on September 4th) would decide the origin of Biryani.

Sabiha Fatima @Sabihafatima20 @Amajinius HAHAHAHA ALTHOUGH BIRYANI IS A SUBCONTINENT DISH SO NO ONE CLAIM ITS THEIRS OR OURS BUT SAW THIS MEME SO WANTED TO SHARE SO BADLY @Amajinius HAHAHAHA ALTHOUGH BIRYANI IS A SUBCONTINENT DISH SO NO ONE CLAIM ITS THEIRS OR OURS BUT SAW THIS MEME SO WANTED TO SHARE SO BADLY 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 https://t.co/N6fm8Ww84u

Tehreem ⁷// Jungkookie Day 🐰🎂 @lifes_dynamite Jimin after calling biryani an Indian dish on the day of Pak vs India match and starting chaos on the tl everyone is just fighting over their regional biryani

Jimin after calling biryani an Indian dish on the day of Pak vs India match and starting chaos on the tl everyone is just fighting over their regional biryani https://t.co/BM1TJWiI4k

Jjaykay⁷ s purple mic 🇵🇰 @Bananah_myolk That moment when you realize k Pakistan won by one run on the last ball just so that biryani and Jimin could be ours That moment when you realize k Pakistan won by one run on the last ball just so that biryani and Jimin could be ours 😭

Amena Alam 🇧🇩 @AmenaAlam5

_A BD army suggested Jimin to try biryani

_Jimin addressed it as an Indian food

_Mean while Pakistani armys: (let me say you first, it is equally popular in these three countries) #BTS_twt _A BD army suggested Jimin to try biryani_Jimin addressed it as an Indian food_Mean while Pakistani armys: (let me say you first, it is equally popular in these three countries) #BTS_twt _A BD army suggested Jimin to try biryani_Jimin addressed it as an Indian food_Mean while Pakistani armys: https://t.co/4iGZEkDeID

fawz⁷ @agustranda me running over to get my aunts recipe book just to make the perfect biryani for jimin me running over to get my aunts recipe book just to make the perfect biryani for jimin

Maira⁷🐋 @ot7worldbts Le desis after jimin mentioned he knows about biryani

Le desis after jimin mentioned he knows about biryani https://t.co/uPaS6bmd2I

Aurora⁷ (-ㅅ-)🍊 @auroragrace_bts I just know from today onwards, the desi armys who didn't even knew how to boil water are gonna do PhD in making biryani, good for us good for us I just know from today onwards, the desi armys who didn't even knew how to boil water are gonna do PhD in making biryani, good for us good for us https://t.co/Pvb8KUWjqn

Tae's wife⁷ ᵛ ˣ ᵛᵒᵍᵘᵉ @hey__stobitt

@BTS_twt Jimin come to Karachi I'll make the best Karachi ki biryani for you 🫶 Jimin come to Karachi I'll make the best Karachi ki biryani for you 🫶@BTS_twt

ruby @ksjinverse jimin knows about biryani cuz i once made that to him 🤭🤭🤭 jimin knows about biryani cuz i once made that to him 🤭🤭🤭 https://t.co/u5TRiQZmgJ

` @anaaribakri Jin making jimin biryani manifesting that Jin making jimin biryani manifesting that https://t.co/KLxuLaV64h

sam @cowboylikejm I’ll make biryani for you jimin I’ll make biryani for you jimin https://t.co/Um5lgESk45

seokjin abs⁷̾ #SEXYNUKIM @runchrandanj me in the kitchen trying to cook biryani for jimin



me in the kitchen trying to cook biryani for jimin https://t.co/WbOWF7LTy0

BTS love their Indian fans

This isn't the first time BTS has treated Desimys. BTS' Jimin previously revealed to fans that he saw the blockbuster Bollywood film 3 idiots. BTS also appeared in an Indian interview with interviewee Sakshma Srivastav, where they practised their Hindi and expressed their gratitude to Indian fans.

BTS members RM, Jin, Suga, J-hope, Jimin, V, and Jung Kook visited New Zealand in 2019 for the fourth season of the variety show Bon Voyage, where they were seen eating what appeared to be naan (an Indian flatbread), curry (Asian spicy gravy), and tofu.

[email protected] @BT_12491813301

Now jimin talking abt biryani 🥹🥹🥹🥹🥹🥹 @btsqtsarchive Hobi eating naan, jimin n jk eating paneerNow jimin talking abt biryani 🥹🥹🥹🥹🥹🥹 @btsqtsarchive Hobi eating naan, jimin n jk eating paneer Now jimin talking abt biryani 🥹🥹🥹🥹🥹🥹 https://t.co/ReTTDm6SVS

Earlier this year, while speaking on Spotify, Suga had also revealed that BTS had planned a tour in Mumbai, but had to cancel due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Meanwhile, the K-pop juggernaut is set to hold their free-in-person concert in Busan at the Asiad Main Stadium. The septet have been appointed as ambassadors for South Korea's bid for the World Expo 2030 in July.

World Expo 2030 is a global trade fair scheduled to take place in 2030, and countries including Russia, Ukraine, Italy, and Saudi Arabia have all submitted bids to host the event, with the exception of South Korea. The BIE (Bureau International des Expositions) member countries will choose the host country of Expo 2030 in 2023.

