Fans of BTS' Jimin start their activities to transform South Korea into 'Jiminland'

BTS' Jimin is nearly two weeks away from celebrating his 28th birthday (Korean age) and his fans are already prepping the most unimaginable gifts and projects to celebrate his birthday. Chinese fans of BTS' Jimin unveiled their 'First in the World' magnificent project titled 'Jiminland' a few days ago. Furthermore, Jimin's Korean fanbase has organized a grand project that will eventually transform South Korea into Jiminland.
Considering BTS' popularity and fans' love for the septet, they often take part in grand-scale events to celebrate their birthday. This month, fans around the world came together to arrange wonderful setups to celebrate BTS' RM and Jungkook's birthdays.
And now it's time for Jimtober, with South Korea soon transforming into Jimin's personal nation with a slew of fan-organized events and activities.
BTS' Jimin's birthday celebrationg: Wall wrapping, pizza shop events, and more activities to be a part of Jiminland
In honor of BTS' Jimin's birthday, his fans have already prepared two Jiminlands and are currently gearing up for all the activities that will be a part of the event.
The 'First in the world' by the Chinese fanbase, PARKJIMINBAR, will cover the entire Yeongdo in Busan. Their events are usually hotly anticipated due to their level of status, scale, and luxury. Some of their extreme attention gaining events include full-page ads in both The Times and The New York Times magazine, organizing a Jimin-themed airplane through Jeju Air, and lighting up 34 buildings in Hangzhou, China, to name a few.
Meanwhile, ALLFORJIMIN, BTS' Jimin's Korean fanbase, is planning an entire amusement park for Jiminland. The fanbase announced their schedule for Jimin's birthday celebrations in a statement that read:
"To celebrate Jimin's 28th birthday, a large-scale birthday event will be held at Seongsu-dong's hot spot 'Seongsu Yeonbang'. Enjoy all Seongsu Yeonbang building wrapping, 'Be' album concept photo booth production, outdoor exhibitions, café and pizza shop events all in one place."
The event, organized by Korean fans, will take place from Friday, October 7, 2022, to Sunday, October 9, 2022, and will cover Seong-dong's hotspot, Seongsu Yeonbang. In the meantime, the Pizza Season event will take place between Friday, October 7, 2022 and Thursday, October 13, 2022, with each order accompanied by a gift.
Translation:
"A birthday event is held at Pizza Season located on the 1st floor of Seongsu Yeonbang. When ordering a pizza, you will receive a special benefit from the participation of Honey Barun Manggae. You can also order a lettering pizza. All meals in the store are operated by reservation, so please read the notice carefully."
It's clear that fans are overjoyed to celebrate Jimin's birthday. Twitter is already buzzing with hashtags like #Jimtober, where fans share the most up-to-date information about his birthday.