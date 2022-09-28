Fans of BTS' Jimin start their activities to transform South Korea into 'Jiminland'

BTS' Jimin is nearly two weeks away from celebrating his 28th birthday (Korean age) and his fans are already prepping the most unimaginable gifts and projects to celebrate his birthday. Chinese fans of BTS' Jimin unveiled their 'First in the World' magnificent project titled 'Jiminland' a few days ago. Furthermore, Jimin's Korean fanbase has organized a grand project that will eventually transform South Korea into Jiminland.

Jimin Asia Pacific @JIMINATION_ASOC



Jimins birthday clip will be displayed on indoor screens in Lotte Mart South Sai Gon



Date: 2022.10.10 ~ 2022.10.16

Location: Lotte Mart South Sai Gon, Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam



JIMTOBER IS COMING

HAPPY JIMIN DAY 🥳

#JIMIN JIMTOBER PROJECT [13 with JM] | Part 3Jimins birthday clip will be displayed on indoor screens in Lotte Mart South Sai GonDate: 2022.10.10 ~ 2022.10.16Location: Lotte Mart South Sai Gon, Ho Chi Minh City, VietnamJIMTOBER IS COMINGHAPPY JIMIN DAY 🥳 JIMTOBER PROJECT [13 with JM] | Part 3Jimins birthday clip will be displayed on indoor screens in Lotte Mart South Sai GonDate: 2022.10.10 ~ 2022.10.16Location: Lotte Mart South Sai Gon, Ho Chi Minh City, VietnamJIMTOBER IS COMINGHAPPY JIMIN DAY 🥳#JIMIN https://t.co/jw80wbMkLl

Considering BTS' popularity and fans' love for the septet, they often take part in grand-scale events to celebrate their birthday. This month, fans around the world came together to arrange wonderful setups to celebrate BTS' RM and Jungkook's birthdays.

And now it's time for Jimtober, with South Korea soon transforming into Jimin's personal nation with a slew of fan-organized events and activities.

BTS' Jimin's birthday celebrationg: Wall wrapping, pizza shop events, and more activities to be a part of Jiminland

Zenith❤️Tailor of Chaos @HaruDeity

JIMTOBER IS COMING Busan & Seoul are gonna turn into JIMIN Land for Jimtober, this is so amazing, all festivities & celebrations for our beloved Jimi bear.JIMTOBER IS COMING Busan & Seoul are gonna turn into JIMIN Land for Jimtober, this is so amazing, all festivities & celebrations for our beloved Jimi bear. JIMTOBER IS COMING 🎉 https://t.co/iuDWWuv1aF

In honor of BTS' Jimin's birthday, his fans have already prepared two Jiminlands and are currently gearing up for all the activities that will be a part of the event.

The 'First in the world' by the Chinese fanbase, PARKJIMINBAR, will cover the entire Yeongdo in Busan. Their events are usually hotly anticipated due to their level of status, scale, and luxury. Some of their extreme attention gaining events include full-page ads in both The Times and The New York Times magazine, organizing a Jimin-themed airplane through Jeju Air, and lighting up 34 buildings in Hangzhou, China, to name a few.

PARKJIMINBAR👑 @JIMINBAR_CHINA Park Jimin’s 28th Project Part1-4 - [Grand Ceremony in Busan] Specially for the first person in the world -JIMIN LAND, the October landmark in Busan, Korea

For the one and only in this world - Covering the entire Busan Yeongdo - creating a culture and art building about Jimin Park Jimin’s 28th Project Part1-4 - [Grand Ceremony in Busan] Specially for the first person in the world -JIMIN LAND, the October landmark in Busan, KoreaFor the one and only in this world - Covering the entire Busan Yeongdo - creating a culture and art building about Jimin https://t.co/Tp3oYSALKh

Meanwhile, ALLFORJIMIN, BTS' Jimin's Korean fanbase, is planning an entire amusement park for Jiminland. The fanbase announced their schedule for Jimin's birthday celebrations in a statement that read:

"To celebrate Jimin's 28th birthday, a large-scale birthday event will be held at Seongsu-dong's hot spot 'Seongsu Yeonbang'. Enjoy all Seongsu Yeonbang building wrapping, 'Be' album concept photo booth production, outdoor exhibitions, café and pizza shop events all in one place."

The event, organized by Korean fans, will take place from Friday, October 7, 2022, to Sunday, October 9, 2022, and will cover Seong-dong's hotspot, Seongsu Yeonbang. In the meantime, the Pizza Season event will take place between Friday, October 7, 2022 and Thursday, October 13, 2022, with each order accompanied by a gift.

올포지민 @ALLFORJIMIN_KOR



피자시즌 in 성수연방

10.7 - 10.13



성수연방 1층에 위치한 피자시즌에서 생일 이벤트를 진행합니다 피자 주문시 꿀바른망개님이 참여해주신 특전이 제공되며 레터링 피자도 주문 가능합니다 매장 내 식사는 모두 예약제로 운영되므로 공지사항을 반드시 정독해주세요 HAPPY JIMIN DAY SUPPORT피자시즌 in 성수연방10.7 - 10.13성수연방 1층에 위치한 피자시즌에서 생일 이벤트를 진행합니다 피자 주문시 꿀바른망개님이 참여해주신 특전이 제공되며 레터링 피자도 주문 가능합니다 매장 내 식사는 모두 예약제로 운영되므로 공지사항을 반드시 정독해주세요 HAPPY JIMIN DAY SUPPORT 🍕피자시즌 in 성수연방10.7 - 10.13 성수연방 1층에 위치한 피자시즌에서 생일 이벤트를 진행합니다 피자 주문시 꿀바른망개님이 참여해주신 특전이 제공되며 레터링 피자도 주문 가능합니다 매장 내 식사는 모두 예약제로 운영되므로 공지사항을 반드시 정독해주세요 https://t.co/wYK7Gu6SDe

Translation:

"A birthday event is held at Pizza Season located on the 1st floor of Seongsu Yeonbang. When ordering a pizza, you will receive a special benefit from the participation of Honey Barun Manggae. You can also order a lettering pizza. All meals in the store are operated by reservation, so please read the notice carefully."

It's clear that fans are overjoyed to celebrate Jimin's birthday. Twitter is already buzzing with hashtags like #Jimtober, where fans share the most up-to-date information about his birthday.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far