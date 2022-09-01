5 of the grandest birthday projects for BTS' Jung Kook

Despite being the youngest in his team, BTS' Jung Kook has many accomplishments to his name. As the main vocalist of the biggest K-pop group in the world, he has lent his voice to numerous record-breaking BTS songs, including solos such as My Time and Euphoria. He also recently collaborated with American singer-songwriter Charlie Puth for Left and Right, a catchy yet introspective track.

The illustrious maknae of the biggest K-pop group in the world, BTS' Jung Kook turns a year older on September 1, 2022. As with every year, fans are gearing up to celebrate the Euphoria singer's birthday in a grand fashion this year too.

In this vein, we take a look at five of the grandest birthday projects that fans have organized for BTS's Jungkook over the years.

#JUNGKOOKDAY: 5 times ARMY went all out for BTS' Jung Kook's birthday projects

1) KTX train birthday advertisements in 2020

In 2020, Chinese fans (@Jungkook__China on Twitter) decided to show their support for BTS' Jungkook by renting out the advertisement space on a 400 metre-long KTX train that ran between Busan (which happens to be the singer's hometown) and Seoul.

The Korea Train Express, popularly called KTX, is a high-speed rail system that runs in South Korea. With a speed of 305 km/h (approximately 190 mph), the trains connect various metropolitan cities in the country.

The project was greatly appreciated not just by fans, but also by KORAIL officials, who acknowledged the massive reach of BTS and Jung Kook by saying:

"The number of passengers rapidly declined due to the impact of COVID-19 so it was necessary to find a new source of revenue. With the Korean wave, especially K-Pop, it can help bring in foreign currency. If the wrapping advertisement gains attention overseas it can also increase recognition of the KTX."

This was the first time that KTX took in commercial advertisement since 2004, and Jung Kook was the first ever K-pop idol to have a birthday project on the high-speed train.

2) Skywriting over the Statue of Liberty in 2020

New York City's Statue of Liberty holds a place of its own among the world's most famous monuments. In 2020, fans decided to broadcast wishes for BTS' Jung Kook's birthday over the 93 m tall statue, giving more credence to the oft-quoted fan phrase "BTS World Domination."

The writing read, "Happy Jungkook Day" and "You are my Euphoria", referring to the singer's well-known song of the same name.

3) Stars bought in Jung Kook's name in 2021 and 2022

Fans believe that a superstar as big as BTS' Jung Kook deserves more than a few stars to his name as well. In keeping with this, a few fanbases of the singer have contributed to buying stars for him, naming the celestial bodies after words that are meaningful to both Jungkook and ARMYs.

In 2021, the Japanese fanbase (@JungkookJapan_ on Twitter) bought two stars and named them Jung Kook and ARMY to symbolize the close relationship between the fans and the singer.

This year, the Arab fanbase decided to go one step further and buy 25 stars, representing BTS' Jung Kook's age.

4) Jung Kook's Wonderland at Shanghai in 2021

As someone who takes a keen interest in filmmaking, and boasts a good sense of aesthetics, BTS' Jung Kook appreciates and creates art in his own way. In honor of the same, fans in Shanghai organized a two-day Jung Kook-themed forest exhibition in 2021.

Titled "Gukgu's Forrest Adventure," the exhibition combined Lewis Caroll's Alice in Wonderland with BTS-related themes, and had events like The Magic Shop, Movies in the Woods, and Bunny's Diary. It also included an area of over 500m² that had beautiful flower arrangements curated by professional florists.

5) Adopting 4000 sea-turtles in Jung Kook's name in 2021

The fact that BTS' Jung Kook loves animals was evident in his interactions with his puppy, Bam, which made for some of the best parts of the second season of BTS in the SOOP. Knowing this, Indonesian fans decided to use Jungkook's birthday to do some good.

In 2021, fans adopted more than 4000 endangered sea-turtles and released the baby turtles back into the ocean at Lowita Beach, Pinrang, South Sulawesi, Indonesia. The project is said to be continuing in the future too, giving hope that the population of the endangered species will slowly rise.

This year too, BTS' Jung Kook has multiple birthday projects lined up all over the world. From grandiose birthday advertisements and light and sound shows to generous donations to organizations that do good work, ARMY is leaving no stone unturned to ensure a great birthday for the 25 year-old.

Ever since BTS announced a break fromngroup activities, Jung Kook, as well as other members of the K-pop group have been working on their solo projects.

With j-hope being the only member to release a solo album so far, fans eagerly await new versions of BTS in their upcoming solo ventures.

