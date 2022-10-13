BTS Jung Kook’s first Weverse story in three years is dedicated to Jimin

BTS Jung Kook made a smashing comeback on Weverse, thanks to Jimin. October 13 is BTS member Jimin's birthday, and bandmate Jung Kook wished him by posting his first Weverse story in three years.

BTS Jung Kook appeared on Weverse late at night, taking fans by surprise. After writing a sweet and simple birthday post, he posted a video of himself engaged in random activities before finally wishing Jimin a happy birthday again.

Fans were taken aback by BTS Jung Kook's unique way of wishing Jimin but were happy to know he made a comeback on Weverse after three long years thanks to his Busan buddy. Jung Kook's last Weverse post was in 2019 aboard a flight with a smiley, purple hearts and plane emoji.

jungkook admirer 🐥🎂 @dreamjeons this is jungkook’s first weverse story after 3 years. LET THAT SINK IN. this is jungkook’s first weverse story after 3 years. LET THAT SINK IN. https://t.co/JB7nmF1g0L

BTS Jung Kook sends fans into a frenzy

∆ JIMIN DAY 💜🐥 @prodmin1993 JEOK JUNGKOOK GIVING THAT BUSINESS PROPOSAL ACTOR VIBE AND I'M DOWN FOR HIM TO STEP ON ME JEOK JUNGKOOK GIVING THAT BUSINESS PROPOSAL ACTOR VIBE AND I'M DOWN FOR HIM TO STEP ON ME https://t.co/LnBihnylJf

Chances are, if you saw the "Stop Looking at him" trend on Twitter late in the night, you would know it was because of BTS Jung Kook, who sent fans into a frenzy by posting late-night birthday wishes for Busan buddy Jimin.

According to BTS' birthday wishing tradition, members took to social media to post unseen pictures and videos of the birthday boy, giving fans new content to hype.

While j-hope posted multiple unseen pictures and videos of birthday boy Jimin, BTS Jung Kook took it a step ahead by first posting a simple birthday message through Weverse posts.

“Jjyaman…Happy birthday…”

He then uploaded a video of himself doing random things. Dressed in a full-sleeved grey shirt with his signature glasses, he took his glasses off and ruffled his long hair multiple times before gently tucking it behind his ear.

He stared into the camera for some time before dropping his birthday wish for Jimin again. Addressing him as "Jjyaman," he wished his buddy before logging off Weverse.

Fans were amused by BTS Jung Kook's visuals, his "memekook" avatar, and his love for his hyung (older brother) Jimin. ARMYs also compared his visuals to singer DPR IAN, with the hair and glasses not going unnoticed.

Fans also believe BTS Jung Kook's visuals are similar to actor Kim Min-gue's appearance in the K-drama Business Proposal and believe he is the real-life version of the character he played, Cha Sung-hoon.

Previously, BTS Jin wished the group's leader, RM, sans him, by hosting a live gaming show for three hours dedicated to him.

Now, Jung Kook has taken this unique birthday-wishing trend forward for Jimin, and it is left to be seen which member carries forward this tradition next.

Septet to perform Run BTS at their upcoming global concert

Jung Kook and other members are stationed in the former's hometown Busan for their Yet To Come global concert to help South Korea win the bid for the 2030 World Expo. BTS members were chosen as honorary ambassadors for this mission and are setting the stage to give their fans a spectacular concert experience.

Previously, at The Fact Music Awards, members RM and j-hope had teased Run BTS' live performance at the Busan concert, and now, it seems this might be coming true after all, thanks to an ARMY update.

A fan shared a brief snippet on Twitter of the rehearsal. Several anticipated songs were heard, including Cypher Part 3, Butterfly, and their hit title tracks IDOL, Mic Drop, Fire, and Save Me, amongst others.

Fans also heard Run BTS being played and are excited to witness the group's first live performance of the song since its release, as they couldn't perform it on music shows due to its profane lyrics.

ً @jinniesarchives guys, bts rehearsing run bts now, it means rockstar seokjin....



guys, bts rehearsing run bts now, it means rockstar seokjin.... https://t.co/Or7OwIpr7e

BTS' Yet To Come Busan concert will take place in the city's famed Asiad stadium on October 15 at 6 pm KST. International fans can also watch it on Weverse, ZEPETO, and NAVER NOW.

Poll : 0 votes