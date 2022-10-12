In pictures: BTS' J-hope shares stunning throwback photo of Jimin at NFL Stadium on his birthday

The NFL has been gaining greater popularity on the global stage. A sport once known only to those in North America is now seeing the expansion of fan bases across the pond and beyond. If you are a musician, performing in front of a sold-out crowd at an NFL stadium is a big deal.

On Wednesday, in celebration of South Korean band BTS's member Jimin's birthday, J-Hope, another member of the band, posted a birthday tribute on Twitter. Amongst the photos chosen to celebrate Jimin's birthday was one of the singer in the Las Vegas Raiders locker room.

Jimin appears to be sitting at the locker with a personalized Raiders jersey hanging in the background.

BTS brought their "Permission to Dance On Stage" tour to Las Vegas for four nights in April 2022. The band performed in front of sold-out crowds every night at the Allegiant Stadium, home of the Las Vegas Raiders.

The Allegiant Stadium has played host to several big events since opening in 2020 amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. Raiders fans and concert lovers didn't get their first glimpse of the inside of the stadium until 2021, when COVID-19 restrictions began to lift. The stadium will host its first Super Bowl in 2024.

The Allegiant Stadium's capacity is about 65,000 but can be expanded to more with designated standing-only sections throughout.

BTS played four nights at NFL's SoFi Stadium too

Months before selling out the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Korean pop group BTS kicked off their newest tour with a four-night stop in Inglewood, California. In December 2021, BTS started their first tour in two years at the SoFi Stadium.

US BTS ARMY



On October 9, 2021, BTS sold out their four Permission to Dance on Stage – LA shows at SoFi Stadium during presale.



Were you one of the lucky ones who got tickets for PTD-LA?



usbtsarmy.com/notable-achiev…



One of the newest NFL venues, the SoFi Stadium has a capacity of over 70,000. BTS canceled their previous tour in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic and were unsure of the type of reception they would receive when they went back out on the road.

The fans at the SoFi Stadium didn't disappoint and started off the "Permission to Dance on Stage Tour" with a bang.

Their four-night tour stop was just about two months before the biggest game of the NFL stadium was also played at the SoFi Stadium. The home team Los Angeles Rams defeated the Cincinnati Bengals on their home turf in February 2022.

The SoFi Stadium and the Allegiant Stadium were the two biggest stops in North America on the BTS tour in 2021-22. The group had kicked off their tour in Seoul, South Korea at the Seoul Olympic Stadium.

