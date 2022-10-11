Which NFL stadiums have real grass in 2022?

Besides end zone paint, team crests, and stadium designs, playing fields have a similar pattern in the NFL. If you look at the specifics, the regular football field is 120 yards long and 53.3 yards wide. However, one thing that can change from stadium to stadium is the type of grass used to play. Since there are no restrictions imposed by the league on the type of grass, NFL teams get to decide.

Currently, 16 franchises use natural grass and 14 have evolved into artificial turf. Although today's artificial grass is seen as a much safer option, NFL athletes differ in their thinking. In any case, let's go right into the details.

NFL stadiums with real grass in 2022

Divisional Round - Indianapolis Colts v Kansas City Chiefs

The majority of the stadiums in the league cultivate Bermuda grass, a natural growing seed that can tolerate extreme heat and heavy use. Kansas City Chiefs' Arrowhead Stadium, Miami Dolphins' Hard Rock Stadium, and Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Raymond James Stadium (among others), use this type of natural field.

Under cold weather conditions, stadiums make use of a cool-season lawn grass called Kentucky Bluegrass. The Chicago Bears' Soldier Field, Cleveland Browns' FirstEnergy Stadium, and the Denver Broncos' Empower Field are prime examples.

The Arizona Cardinals and Las Vegas Raiders also use Bermuda grass, even with their indoor stadiums. The Cardinals' State Farm Stadium can be transformed into a soccer field or even concerts whenever necessary.

List of NFL stadiums with real grass

Arizona Cardinals - State Farm Stadium, Bermuda grass

State Farm Stadium, Bermuda grass Baltimore Ravens - M&T Bank Stadium, Bermuda grass

M&T Bank Stadium, Bermuda grass Chicago Bears - Soldier Field, Kentucky bluegrass

Soldier Field, Kentucky bluegrass Cleveland Browns - FirstEnergy Stadium, Kentucky bluegrass

FirstEnergy Stadium, Kentucky bluegrass Denver Broncos - Empower Field at Mile High, Kentucky bluegrass

Empower Field at Mile High, Kentucky bluegrass Green Bay Packers - Lambeau Field, Desso GrassMaster

Lambeau Field, Desso GrassMaster Indianapolis Colts - Lucas Oil Stadium, Shaw Sports Momentum Pro

Lucas Oil Stadium, Shaw Sports Momentum Pro Jacksonville Jaguars - TIAA Bank Field, Bermuda grass

TIAA Bank Field, Bermuda grass Kansas City Chiefs - Arrowhead Stadium, Bermuda grass

Arrowhead Stadium, Bermuda grass Las Vegas Raiders - Allegiant Stadium, Bermuda grass

Allegiant Stadium, Bermuda grass Tampa Bay Buccaneers - Raymond James Stadium, Bermuda grass

Raymond James Stadium, Bermuda grass Tennessee Titans - Nissan Stadium, Bermuda grass

Nissan Stadium, Bermuda grass Washington Football Team - FedExField, Bermuda grass

FedExField, Bermuda grass Philadelphia Eagles, Lincoln Financial Field, Desso GrassMaster

Lincoln Financial Field, Desso GrassMaster Pittsburgh Steelers, Heinz Field, Kentucky bluegrass

Heinz Field, Kentucky bluegrass San Francisco 49ers, Levi’s Stadium, Bermuda grass, Perennial Ryegrass mixture

