Which NFL stadium has the largest capacity?

The NFL is set to welcome back fans this season with 30 of the 32 teams already having been given approval to open to 100% capacity. The return of sold-out stadiums will add an extra buzz to NFL games this season, after last year's eerily quiet atmosphere.

The NFL is home to some of the biggest and most technologically advanced stadiums in the sports world. Now that fans are back in 2021, we should see packed stadiums around the league.

Which NFL team can fit the most fans in its stadium?

Now, depending on your definition of capacity, this answer can change. If you define it by seats, then it's MetLife Stadium in New Jersey, home to the New York Giants and Jets. It has a seating capacity of 82,500.

However, if you choose as I have to define it by maximum capacity, including standing fans, then the answer differs. In that case, the Dallas Cowboys' AT&T Stadium is the biggest stadium in the NFL.

AT&T Stadium, home to the Dallas Cowboys

Situated in Arlington, Texas, this stadium is sometimes referred to as 'Jerry World' after enigmatic Cowboys owner Jerry Jones.

AT&T Stadium, formerly known as the Cowboys Stadium, was completed on May 27, 2009.

The stadium seats 80,000 people, making it the fourth largest stadium in the NFL in terms of seating capacity. The maximum capacity of the stadium with standing room is 105,000.

NFL crowd record

The record attendance for an NFL regular-season game was set in 2009 at this stadium when a crowd of 105,121 fans watched the Cowboys take on the New York Giants.

The At&T Stadium features some amazing technology. It has a retractable roof and has the world’s 31st largest HD video screen. The stadium also includes more than 3,000 LCD displays throughout the luxury suites, concourses, concession areas and more, offering fans viewing options that extend beyond the action on the field.

It has played host to major sporting events

The home of the Dallas Cowboys, the AT&T Stadium has hosted other major sporting events in the past.

The NBA All-Star game was held at this venue in 2010. The stadium hosted the Super Bowl in 2011, with the Green Bay Packers defeating the Pittsburgh Steelers. Wrestlemania 32 was held here in 2016 and is scheduled to return next year.

Legendary boxers Manny Pacquiao and Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez have both had fights in the stadium.

Edited by Arvind Sriram