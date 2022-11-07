"Kim Seokjin is so precious": Fans praise BTS' Jin after discovering that he continued working despite epiglottis illness

ARMYs praised BTS' Jin for the professionalism he showed by continuing to work on his solo album despite a potentially life-threatening illness. In The Astronaut Jacket Shoot, a behind-the-scenes concept photoshoot released on November 6, 2022, the idol shared that he was suffering from epiglottitis.
BTS' Jin mentioned the illness at the beginning of the video when he told fans that he might not be able to talk much. His hoarse voice can be heard throughout the video.
Although he tried to joke about it to lighten the mood, fans noticed his determination to continue with the concept photoshoot. The Astronaut singer ended up earning more respect in fans' eyes for being professional.
BTS' Jin reveals that he suffered with epiglottitis while preparing for The Astronaut
BTS’ Jin, the eldest member of the group, is often praised for his honesty, witty remarks, and humor. He is also known for being hard working, which is a trait that BTS members swear by. ARMYs once again discovered the extent of his professionalism in the recently released jacket shoot of The Astronaut concept photos.
In a behind-the-scenes video, BTS’ Jin informed fans that he had a hoarse voice because he had contracted epiglottitis. The idol, however, continued with the photo shoot without any complaints. He was also seen gesturing at times when he could not talk. In the video, the idol explained:
“We’re shooting my jacket photo today. I want to apologize in advance. I contracted epiglottitis a few days ago so my voice is a bit hoarse and I have a hard time talking. I’d like to ask for your understanding before we start.”
According to Healthline, epiglottitis causes inflammation and swelling of the epiglottis and is a potentially life-threatening illness:
“The epiglottis is at the base of your tongue. It’s made up of mostly cartilage. It works as a valve to prevent food and liquids from entering your windpipe when you eat and drink. The tissue that makes up the epiglottis can become infected, swell, and block your airway.”
When fans learned that BTS' Jin was experiencing the same grievous issue during The Astronaut concert with Colplay, they could not help but compliment his dedication. They showered the idol with love and support and wished for him to recover well.
Take a look at some of the fans’ reactions below:
BTS’ Jin has had a wonderful record of appearing at South Korean variety shows. However, owing to their worldwide recognition, the septet hardly featured on local shows lately.
Yet, before enlisting in the military, Jin made sure to have fun with popular entertainers. He has appeared on Youngji’s My Alcohol Diary, Halmyungsoo, and Running Man.
BTS' Jin also reportedly made an application on November 4 to cancel his military postponement that was granted to him automatically until the end of 2022 after a revision in the Military Service Act. Earlier, BIGHIT MUSIC announced that the idol will be enlisting after his promotions for solo debut.