"Kim Seokjin is so precious": Fans praise BTS' Jin after discovering that he continued working despite epiglottis illness

ARMYs praised BTS' Jin for the professionalism he showed by continuing to work on his solo album despite a potentially life-threatening illness. In The Astronaut Jacket Shoot, a behind-the-scenes concept photoshoot released on November 6, 2022, the idol shared that he was suffering from epiglottitis.

BTS' Jin mentioned the illness at the beginning of the video when he told fans that he might not be able to talk much. His hoarse voice can be heard throughout the video.

cestlavie_90⁷💜 @cestlavie9090 🏻‍



#Jin #TheAstronaut @BTS_twt

Heaven coming through

And I love you Please Kim Seokjin is so precious despite having difficulties to talk as usual due to epiglottitis, he tried his best. I'm constantly praying for their good health. That last part when he used body language🏻‍Heaven coming throughAnd I love you Please Kim Seokjin is so precious despite having difficulties to talk as usual due to epiglottitis, he tried his best. I'm constantly praying for their good health. That last part when he used body language 😭💜👨🏻‍🚀#Jin #TheAstronaut @BTS_twt Heaven coming throughAnd I love you https://t.co/gH0f0iquJy

Although he tried to joke about it to lighten the mood, fans noticed his determination to continue with the concept photoshoot. The Astronaut singer ended up earning more respect in fans' eyes for being professional.

BTS' Jin reveals that he suffered with epiglottitis while preparing for The Astronaut

BTS’ Jin, the eldest member of the group, is often praised for his honesty, witty remarks, and humor. He is also known for being hard working, which is a trait that BTS members swear by. ARMYs once again discovered the extent of his professionalism in the recently released jacket shoot of The Astronaut concept photos.

In a behind-the-scenes video, BTS’ Jin informed fans that he had a hoarse voice because he had contracted epiglottitis. The idol, however, continued with the photo shoot without any complaints. He was also seen gesturing at times when he could not talk. In the video, the idol explained:

“We’re shooting my jacket photo today. I want to apologize in advance. I contracted epiglottitis a few days ago so my voice is a bit hoarse and I have a hard time talking. I’d like to ask for your understanding before we start.”

According to Healthline, epiglottitis causes inflammation and swelling of the epiglottis and is a potentially life-threatening illness:

“The epiglottis is at the base of your tongue. It’s made up of mostly cartilage. It works as a valve to prevent food and liquids from entering your windpipe when you eat and drink. The tissue that makes up the epiglottis can become infected, swell, and block your airway.”

nat. the astronaut 👩🏻‍🚀 @bejinkoo

epiglottitis is not just a simple sore throat, it's potentially life threatening if not treated properly and seokjin despite being sick and needing rest , worked so hard, with a smile on his face so he can give us his best for the astronaut please stream epiglottitis is not just a simple sore throat, it's potentially life threatening if not treated properly and seokjin despite being sick and needing rest , worked so hard, with a smile on his face so he can give us his best for the astronaut please stream‼️https://t.co/vkpBU7AyjT

When fans learned that BTS' Jin was experiencing the same grievous issue during The Astronaut concert with Colplay, they could not help but compliment his dedication. They showered the idol with love and support and wished for him to recover well.

Take a look at some of the fans’ reactions below:

THE ASTRONAUT GRAPHICS JIN @GraphicsJin At what level is his professionalism that no one even noticed that he was sick 🥲 I’m saying again: WE DONT DESERVE HIM!!



Stream #Jin Just noticed that he coughedAt what level is his professionalism that no one even noticed that he was sick 🥲I’m saying again: WE DONT DESERVE HIM!!Stream #TheAstronaut Just noticed that he coughed 😭😭😭 At what level is his professionalism that no one even noticed that he was sick 🥲❤️ I’m saying again: WE DONT DESERVE HIM!!Stream #TheAstronaut #Jin https://t.co/KXBhoBubnY

cestlavie_90⁷💜 @cestlavie9090 🏻‍



#Jin #TheAstronaut @BTS_twt

Heaven coming through

And I love you Please Kim Seokjin is so precious despite having difficulties to talk as usual due to epiglottitis, he tried his best. I'm constantly praying for their good health. That last part when he used body language🏻‍Heaven coming throughAnd I love you Please Kim Seokjin is so precious despite having difficulties to talk as usual due to epiglottitis, he tried his best. I'm constantly praying for their good health. That last part when he used body language 😭💜👨🏻‍🚀#Jin #TheAstronaut @BTS_twt Heaven coming throughAnd I love you https://t.co/gH0f0iquJy

💜🌙💜 𝓟𝓻𝓮𝓬𝓲𝓸𝓾𝓼𝓢𝓸𝓾𝓵𝓝𝓮𝓴𝓸 💜☀️💜 @PurpleSoulWings

Epiglottitis should also not be taken lightly and can become life-threatening if not treated properly and in a timely manner 🥺

#Jin #TheAstronaut Even when Jinnie had epiglottitis and he needed bed rest, he worked so hard for us to have something nice to smile about 🥺🫂🥺Epiglottitis should also not be taken lightly and can become life-threatening if not treated properly and in a timely manner 🥺 Even when Jinnie had epiglottitis and he needed bed rest, he worked so hard for us to have something nice to smile about 🥺🫂🥺Epiglottitis should also not be taken lightly and can become life-threatening if not treated properly and in a timely manner 🥺#Jin #TheAstronaut https://t.co/u6TOni2DfB

`⁷🧑‍🚀 @vmnflter jin had epiglottitis ??? it must have been tough for him ;(( he did a great job in the Busan concert im so proud of him:((( jin had epiglottitis ??? it must have been tough for him ;(( he did a great job in the Busan concert im so proud of him:(((

BTS’ Jin has had a wonderful record of appearing at South Korean variety shows. However, owing to their worldwide recognition, the septet hardly featured on local shows lately.

Yet, before enlisting in the military, Jin made sure to have fun with popular entertainers. He has appeared on Youngji’s My Alcohol Diary, Halmyungsoo, and Running Man.

BTS' Jin also reportedly made an application on November 4 to cancel his military postponement that was granted to him automatically until the end of 2022 after a revision in the Military Service Act. Earlier, BIGHIT MUSIC announced that the idol will be enlisting after his promotions for solo debut.

Poll : 0 votes