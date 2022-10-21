5 chaotic moments between BTS' Jin x Lee Young-ji that made Nothing Much Prepared finale unforgettable

The much-awaited last episode of the first season of Nothing Much Prepared (or My Alcohol Diary) with Korean rapper Lee Young-ji featuring BTS' Jin was released today. Regular viewers of the show know of the hilarious interactions between the host and guest, both of whom become inebriated by the end.

Kim Seok-jin and Lee Young-ji might have been slightly awkward initially, but as they started getting tipsy, the conversation flowed easily, yielding several memorable moments for viewers.

From BTS' Jin wincing after trying a shot of a drink with 58% alcohol concentration to talking about why the Dynamite group works so well as a team, the 30-minute interview was pure entertainment.

Five highlights from the BTS' Jin x Lee Young-ji Nothing Much Prepared episode

Representing all the attributes of Nothing Much Prepared, the show's finale saw a tipsy Young-ji, a competitive BTS' Jin, and a one-of-a-kind culmination to the show.

1) The bowing battle between superstar Jin and host Lee Young-ji

megan @TOKYOSJ00N jin bowing to youngji every time she bows to him jin bowing to youngji every time she bows to him 😭😭

Bowing in Korea is considered a huge sign of respect, usually reserved for elders. However, the Nothing Much Prepared host greeted Jin by doing a full bow, getting down on her knees at the door. Not one to be left behind, the Moon singer reciprocated the action, bowing back. Young-ji was taken aback and quickly asked him to get up.

The saga continued throughout the episode, wherein Jin bowed and stood up whenever the 20-year-old rapper did, making it a competition between the courteous Jin and the hyperactive Lee Young-ji. This interaction will surely make viewers giggle, while also showing respect between the entertainers.

2) Is Nothing Much Prepared the BTS of YouTube?

The Astronaut Seokjin 👩🏻‍🚀YOURS 🎀super🐳 @abyss_dandelion Youngji asking Seokjin if she can brag about Jin calling her a celebrity

DRINK WITH SUPERSTAR JIN

#JinXYoungji The starting is already so chaoticYoungji asking Seokjin if she can brag about Jin calling her a celebrityDRINK WITH SUPERSTAR JIN The starting is already so chaotic 😭😭 Youngji asking Seokjin if she can brag about Jin calling her a celebrity DRINK WITH SUPERSTAR JIN#JinXYoungji https://t.co/1A04HtQFkK

BTS' Jin seemed to be self-aware of his group's fame and reach, even calling himself "Superstar Jin" while entering. However, the singer shocked Lee Young-ji by calling her a celebrity who he had only seen online. If that wasn't enough, he talked about how the show would pop up on his YouTube algorithm.

When questioned whether the popularity of Nothing Much Prepared made it "the BTS of YouTube," Jin first agreed but backtracked, and said he needed to consult the other members before giving out the title.

3) Halli Galli master Jin repeatedly winning against Lee Young-ji

clai 🧑‍🚀 @agustholy youngji laughing at jin and jin's fake laugh here is taking me out lmao halli galli brings out the competitiveness in him this is serious business youngji laughing at jin and jin's fake laugh here is taking me out lmao halli galli brings out the competitiveness in him this is serious business https://t.co/LeTX5Uhmgt

All regular viewers of Run BTS! will know BTS' Jin and his expertise in the board game Halli Galli. He has won every game he has played with the group, even going as far as to say that he has a major in Halli Galli from Konkuk University.

So, when Young-ji suggested they play it as a drinking game, the Yours vocalist boasted that he could ace it, no matter how drunk he was. After winning a few rounds, Lee Young-ji complained that he should go easy on her as she was younger. Jin agreed to count to one before pressing the buzzer, signifying his win.

The younger rapper eventually won one round before BTS' Jin realized her tricks, using his "one" as a hint to press the buzzer. The singer was a good sport. However, he downed his shot while also exposing the producers who watered it down so they wouldn't get drunk.

4) Jin talking about writing Super Tuna within 20 minutes

타히티 아미⁷ #Moon @vtkookie :

Jin : I made that only for fans to see.

Youngji : I am your fan. I'M ARMY.

Jin : YOU'RE ARMY ?

Youngji : Yeah, I'm ARMY.

Jin : Which year did you join ?

Youngji : *speechless*

Jin PLEASE I can't stop laughing #JIN Them talking about SUPER TUNAJin : I made that only for fans to see.Youngji : I am your fan. I'M ARMY.Jin : YOU'RE ARMY ?Youngji : Yeah, I'm ARMY.Jin : Which year did you join ?Youngji : *speechless*Jin PLEASE I can't stop laughing Them talking about SUPER TUNA 😂:Jin : I made that only for fans to see.Youngji : I am your fan. I'M ARMY.Jin : YOU'RE ARMY ? Youngji : Yeah, I'm ARMY.Jin : Which year did you join ?Youngji : *speechless*Jin PLEASE I can't stop laughing 😂 #JIN https://t.co/asB9Cv0zWg

ARMYs will know that Jin's gift to fans on his twenty-ninth birthday was the catchy, viral track Super Tuna. Lee Young-ji mentioned the song, while BTS' Jin said he was embarrassed, hoping not many people would know about it.

The Epiphany singer mentioned that it took him about 10-20 minutes to write the song as he used lyrics from the "daily conversation." He finished recording Super Tuna in two hours and used the opportunity to get close to producer Bumzu.

BTS' Jin also lightly scolded Lee Young-ji for listening to the song, saying it was for fans. The host said that she was an ARMY but was speechless after he asked her how long she had been a fan.

5) Jin closed the show by himself because Lee Young-ji fell asleep

t⁷♡ @bts_we_are_7



DRINK WITH SUPERSTAR JIN

#JinxYoungji Youngji really fell asleep after getting drunk so Jin had to do the ending ment of the last episode of her show🤣🤣🤣DRINK WITH SUPERSTAR JIN Youngji really fell asleep after getting drunk so Jin had to do the ending ment of the last episode of her show🤣🤣🤣DRINK WITH SUPERSTAR JIN#JinxYoungji https://t.co/EQ9HEa4gz9

After a long episode of drinking high-percentage alcohol, Lee Young-ji's tolerance seemed to have reached its limit, and she disappeared inside to vomit. However, when the host did not return even after 10 minutes, it was discovered that she had fallen asleep after getting sloshed.

BTS' Jin concluded the show himself, saying that Nothing Much Prepared would be entering a "resting period." He ended his comments by saying he loved Nothing Much Prepared and promptly walked out of the main frame.

Other highlights of the show include Lee Young-ji wanting to charge BTS' Jin an exorbitant 100 billion Won to use her restroom and the BTS singer getting surprised at the female rapper's energy. The episode concluded the show with a bang, with fans hoping to see more of Lee Young-ji in the future.

Coldplay @coldplay



Jin is joining the band to perform his new single The Astronaut, co-written by Coldplay.



Screenings info / tickets at It's official! Jin of BTS is the Special Guest at the Live Broadcast from Buenos Aires, which is in cinemas worldwide on Oct 28 / 29.Jin is joining the band to perform his new single The Astronaut, co-written by Coldplay.Screenings info / tickets at coldplaycinema.live It's official! Jin of BTS is the Special Guest at the Live Broadcast from Buenos Aires, which is in cinemas worldwide on Oct 28 / 29. Jin is joining the band to perform his new single The Astronaut, co-written by Coldplay. Screenings info / tickets at coldplaycinema.live https://t.co/tVRTyDfEQr

Meanwhile, BTS' Jin is gearing up to release his first single album on October 28, 2022. The track is titled The Astronaut and is co-written with Coldplay. The vocalist is also set to perform the song at Coldplay's MUSIC of the SPHERES concert in Buenos Aires, Argentina. After his promotion of The Astronaut end, Jin will be fulfilling mandatory military service as decreed by the South Korean government.

