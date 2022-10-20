BTS’ Jin outwits Lee Young-ji in wholesome fashion on her own show, My Alcohol Diary

BTS’ Jin outwitted host Lee Young-ji on her own show, My Alcohol Diary, in the final episode of the show.

My Alcohol Diary is a show centered around one of South Korea’s favorite social habits, drinking. On the show, host Lee Young-ji chats with her celebrity guests, asking them fun questions and generally having a good time. In the final episode of My Alcohol Diary, host Lee Young-ji decided to serve BTS’ Jin a drink containing 58 percent alcohol content.

When asked if he would be able to handle such a strong drink, BTS’ Jin showed off his legendary sense of humor by promptly replying whether it’s okay for underaged people to drink.

This left host Lee Young-ji speechless and made for an iconic moment on the show.

BTS’ Jin proves to be a chaotic guest on Lee Young-ji’s My Alcohol Diary

BTS’ Jin proved to be the perfect celebrity guest for the finale episode of Lee Young-ji’s My Alcohol Diary, matching the level of chaos and fun the show is known for. To make the episode memorable, Lee Young-ji prepared a solid alcoholic drink comprising 58 percent alcohol content for the Epiphany superstar.

Lee Young-ji asked BTS’ Jin about his drinking habits and whether he’s had such a strong alcoholic drink before. When BTS’ Jin revealed that he had in fact consumed such a strong drink as a 19-year-old, Lee Young-ji added that at a young age, people usually handle alcohol better and get carried away.

However, BTS member Jin explained that he was a great student and was always at his best behavior and double-checked to ensure that he could drink at 19.

The host then challenged the singer to have a solid drink with 58 percent alcohol content. Jin immediately outwitted her by saying if it’s okay for underaged people to drink.

This left the host speechless, and he joked saying this is what the elders say anyways. He also revealed at 19, he drank Bacardi and passed out at the crosswalk in front of his house.

ARMYs had the best reaction to BTS member Jin in Lee Young-ji’s show, My Alcohol Diary.

anju⁷✰🧑‍🚀 @jjksceo both were so chaotic and funny



DRINK WITH SUPERSTAR JIN

#BTSJIN #JinXyoungji

No but Kim Seokjin and Lee Youngji have the same energy the whole show both were so chaotic and funny

seokjin abs⁷̾ my astronaut jin🚀 @runchrandanj don't forget we're getting drunk adorable seokjin at youngji's show tonight I'm so excited



don't forget we're getting drunk adorable seokjin at youngji's show tonight I'm so excited https://t.co/DSMZguWB4E

Shru⁷ @bangtinyboyys Jin wrapping up the shoot and saying he is going home cause youngji slept in the bathroom and him writting "stop being drunk" on the paper for her has to be the funniest thing

👨‍🚀Jiniya_TheAstronaut👩‍🚀 @Jiniya1204

was so witty and fun, taking a good lead of the show!



DRINK WITH SUPERSTAR JIN

XYoungji



youtu.be/wlmKkCKu7H4



Seokjin wrapped up the show while Youngji accidentally fell asleep while at the restroom #Jin was so witty and fun, taking a good lead of the show!

BTS member Jin revealed that his agency BIG HIT MUSIC is usually strict about such collaborations, and it was usually a staff member that recorded the Bangtan boys. The singer also explained that he doesn’t usually film outside the confines of his agency and group but made an exception for Lee Young-ji’s show. She was, of course, very grateful that he graced the grand finale of her show.

BTS member Jin also claimed that Lee Young-ji’s show was the BTS of YouTube.

BTS’ Jin will be travelling to Argentina with Coldplay

BTS_official @bts_bighit A new message has arrived from Chris Martin for Kim Seokjin.

🧑‍ 안녕, 내 동생 진!

‍ Hey, my bro! My Superstar



#진 #Jin #TheAstronaut A new message has arrived from Chris Martin for Kim Seokjin.🧑‍안녕, 내 동생 진!Hey, my bro! My Superstar #Jin XColdplay @Coldplay 💌A new message has arrived from Chris Martin for Kim Seokjin. 🧑‍🎤 안녕, 내 동생 진! 👨‍🚀 Hey, my bro! My Superstar💜#진 #Jin #TheAstronaut #JinXColdplay @Coldplay https://t.co/h6LODffCyI

On October 18, BIG HIT MUSIC announced that BTS member Jin has collaborated with legendary British rock band Coldplay for the song The Astronaut.

The song, which was a gift from Coldplay, will mark the release of BTS' Jin's official debut solo album. The single will be the idol's parting gift for ARMYs before enlistment.

The Astronaut has been co-written by BTS' Jin and Coldplay. Chris Martin and his son Moses have done the backing vocals, and the rest of the Coldplay members have taken part in developing the instrumentals for the song.

Now, in a new development, it has been announced that BTS member Jin will be performing The Astronaut live in Coldplay’s upcoming concert in Buenos Aires, Argentina. He will perform the song at the concert on October 28, the day of the song's release.

This, of course, got the Argentinian ARMYs excited since BTS' Jin will be performing in their country, which will mark his final performance before the military.

The Astronaut will be released on October 28, and will be followed by the release of the lyrical video on October 31.

