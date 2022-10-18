"Oh My God": Potential BTS Jin x Coldplay Collab sends ARMYs into a frenzy

On October 17, 2022, BIG HIT MUSIC officially announced that BTS Jin would release his first solo single by the end of this month, and now, according to reports by Korean media outlets, the track is set to be a collaboration with Coldplay.

Shortly after BIG HIT MUSIC's announcement, Coldplay released a statement on their behalf revealing that the exact details of the collaboration would be revealed later and requested fans to cooperate.

The news of the collaboration created substantial social media buzz under the "Jin X Coldplay" hashtag, and fans are excited that BTS Jin will join hands with Coldplay, who previously collaborated with BTS for the soulful song My Universe.

An excited ARMY wrote:

"Oh My God!"

lea⁷ @seokjinbit SEOKJIN COLLAB WITH COLDPLAY?!?!?!?! OH MY FKING GOD?!?!?!? SEOKJIN COLLAB WITH COLDPLAY?!?!?!?! OH MY FKING GOD?!?!?!? https://t.co/q9EWstdFjO

BTS Jin had previously hinted at a potential collab with an artist "he really liked"

hourly taejin @hourIytaejin



JIN X COLDPLAY IS COMING! AAAAH WE'RE SO EXCITED FOR THIS COLLABORATIONJIN X COLDPLAY IS COMING! twitter.com/i/web/status/1… AAAAH WE'RE SO EXCITED FOR THIS COLLABORATIONJIN X COLDPLAY IS COMING! twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/3S1DLsPHNi

At the group's Busan concert, BTS Jin first announced that he would be releasing his solo single. He also revealed that after j-hope, he would be the second member of the group to release his solo single.

Furthermore, he said that he was able to work with someone "that I have always really liked." It was revealed that this new untitled song is a gift from Coldplay and Chris Martin for BTS Jin.

ARMYs woke up to this exciting piece of collab news and have taken to social media to share their reactions.

According to Korean media outlet Newsen, BTS Jin filmed the music video for his new untitled collab track with Coldplay last month in Los Angeles and will release it in due course of time for fans to enjoy. Jin also shared that along with his new song, he has also taped a host of new content and will film a few more things before he enlists in the military.

ARMYs are elated as BTS' previous collaboration with Coldplay for My Universe was a massive success amongst fans, and it reigned on global music charts.

qist⁷ | ksj1 is coming @jinnieekore AND SUDDENLY IT TURNS OUT TO BE TRUE



JIN X COLDPLAY

#SeokjinXColdplay



CRYING THIS IS REALLY LIKE MY DREAM COLLABAND SUDDENLY IT TURNS OUT TO BE TRUEJIN X COLDPLAY CRYING THIS IS REALLY LIKE MY DREAM COLLAB 😭 AND SUDDENLY IT TURNS OUT TO BE TRUE 😭JIN X COLDPLAY#SeokjinXColdplay https://t.co/JE105hDma0

Previously, BTS Jin revealed that he is a big fan of Coldplay's music and loves Fix You and Viva La Vida. Chris Martin even gifted BTS member Jin his personal guitar when the two stalwarts collaborated on the soulful track My Universe.

BTS Jin will be enlisting in the military by October end

uarmyhope @purpleworld0620 🥺



----

I WILL WAIT FOR YOU TILL 2025 BTS

BTS AND ARMY FOREVER

FANDOM HUG

SEE YOU SOON BTS IN 2025

WE WILL WAIT FOR YOU JIN

#석진아사랑해하트 #ForeverWithBTS

#ForeverWithBTS #BTSJIN #JIN A COMPILATIONS OF KIM SEOKJIN EXPRESSING HIS LOVE AND GRATITUDE TO ARMYs----I WILL WAIT FOR YOU TILL 2025 BTSBTS AND ARMY FOREVERFANDOM HUGSEE YOU SOON BTS IN 2025WE WILL WAIT FOR YOU JIN A COMPILATIONS OF KIM SEOKJIN EXPRESSING HIS LOVE AND GRATITUDE TO ARMYs 💜🥺----I WILL WAIT FOR YOU TILL 2025 BTSBTS AND ARMY FOREVERFANDOM HUGSEE YOU SOON BTS IN 2025WE WILL WAIT FOR YOU JIN#석진아사랑해하트 #ForeverWithBTS#ForeverWithBTS #BTSJIN #JIN https://t.co/jQPhrGcN9P

On October 17, 2022, HYBE officially announced that BTS member Jin has withdrawn his request for a further extension from the military and will finally enlist to fulfill his mandatory military duty by the end of October.

Previously, BTS member Jin was officially permitted by the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism to postpone his military enlistment following the Military Service Act amended in 2020 under what is known as the BTS Law today.

Bangtan's oldest member will turn 30 years old this year and can no longer extend his military term. Other BTS members will follow suit as per their individual plans, and the group will reconvene by 2025.

The Epiphany singer is completing all his pending work before enlistment, including releasing his new collab song with Coldplay and an exciting project with celebrity chef Baek Jong-won.

No further details regarding the Jin X Coldplay collab song have been revealed as of yet.

Read about your favorite creators only on TikTok Wiki & Youtube Wiki

Poll : 0 votes