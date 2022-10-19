Who is Wootteo? Meet the adorable cartoon who posted BTS Jin’s recording clip of The Astronaut

The ARMY family now has a new member, Wootteo, and fans cannot stop talking about the cartoon character after it gave them a sneak peek into BTS member Jin’s upcoming solo song, The Astronaut.

The conversation began when some fans noticed an adorable cartoon character’s account having the same concept and color scheme as Jin’s album. The account @Wootteo uploaded its first post on Saturday, October 15, the night of the Yet to Come Busan concert.

Things became clearer when the same account posted a behind-the-scenes clip of Jin recording The Astronaut in a studio. Additionally, hashtags on Twitter related to Jin and the song popped up beside the avatar’s emoji on its profile.

BTS’ j-hope comments on Wootteo’s Instagram, Jin expressed his surprise on Weverse

BTS and ARMY recently welcomed a new member in their family named Wootteo. The character seems to be Jin’s little astronaut friend, who will accompany fans while the BTS member joins the military. The dominating purple background associated with the character, the cyan green eyes, and multiple pink-shaded hearts instantly took over fans’ hearts.

As ARMYs scrambled to join the dots, BTS’ rapper j-hope seemed to have the same question. Although the first post was uploaded four days ago, the Jack in the Box rapper commented on it on Thursday, October 18, asking:

“Who are you...”

The question j-hope raised was similar to what fans were thinking. Wootteo’s’ adventures and content hinted towards BTS, but most specifically, Jin. His Instagram is also the only account that the avatar follows.

The little astronaut’s posts suggested that it received a signal from Earth and headed towards the planet. The signal led him to the Yet to Come in Busan concert.

Additionally, Wootteo congratulated Jin on the exact moment BIGHIT MUSIC dropped the cinematic trailer of The Astronaut on October 18.

As the adorable space avatar quickly became ARMY’s new friend, Jin, on October 19, revealed that he was surprised j-hope knew about it. One fan posted a screenshot of j-hope’s reply on Weverse, leading to the Epiphany singer asking if the company let him in on the plan since he had never discussed it with him.

Meanwhile, Wootteo has also earned the title of “The Little Astronaut.” As a friend of Jin’s, fans are in love with the marketing for The Astronaut. From an Instagram account to a storyline that is yet to unfold, ARMYs speculated that the BTS member created it to accompany them until the idol returns from his military duties.

It has not yet been revealed who Wootteo is. However, fans can bank on it to provide them with relief and remind them of Jin in the coming weeks. ARMYs won’t have to wait long. On Weverse, the idol shared that the new friend’s identity would be revealed in two weeks from now.

Thanks to BIGHIT MUSIC’s album preview of The Astronaut, fans noticed that it was indeed a song gifted to him by Coldplay, as previous reports suggested. There are multiple contents lined up to treat fans, such as concept photos, music video teasers, and even a lyrical video. The Astronaut will be released on October 28 at 1 pm KST.

