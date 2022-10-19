BIGHIT Music has unveiled details and a trailer for BTS' Jin's upcoming single titled The Astronaut. On October 19 KST, a cinematic trailer for Jin's solo track was shared online with fans alongside a promotional schedule. The Astronaut is scheduled for release on October 28, 2022, at 1 pm KST.

The eldest member will enlist in the military this year before he turns 30 in December. Before beginning his service, the Abyss crooner is leaving the fans with a gift. According to the press release from BIGHIT, The Astronaut is “meant to be a gift for the fans.”

The K-pop idol also shared a cinematic trailer, a first for his forthcoming track. The video opens with an astronaut leaving a huge futuristic space station, floating high above the earth. From there, he moves towards an alien light source, and also witnesses a meteor shower, past moons and planets, satellites and asteroids on his way. As the video ends, a light entirely encompasses him before the logo of the song appears on the screen.

The official solo single will be released as a physical single album with two versions.

BTS' Jin to drop his highly-awaited single soon, ARMYs get emotional

In addition to the trailer and release date, BIGHIT Music shared a well-explained promotional schedule for The Astronaut. Excited fans will be blessed with multiple teaser photos and posters in the forthcoming days.

As per the schedule, the official poster will be out on October 19 with three different concept photos releasing on October 23, 24 and 25, with the video teaser being released on October 26.

Pre-orders for the album and single have opened and more information can be gathered from the agency's official website.

Ever since the news broke on the internet, fans have flooded social media to praise the Epiphany singer and congratulate him on his latest project. In addition to this, he is receiving praise for his creativity and promoting his work in the most unique ways.

Moon&Astronaut🐹 @Kore1992

#TheAstronaut #JIN Seokjin is a genius. The amount of thought and creativity that went into this. The way Wootteo has a story. This is Jin's au. The style and fashion is so Jin. He did this all for us army. We don't deserve him at all. Seokjin is a genius. The amount of thought and creativity that went into this. The way Wootteo has a story. This is Jin's au. The style and fashion is so Jin. He did this all for us army. We don't deserve him at all. #TheAstronaut #JIN https://t.co/bw9CbS2aal

Fioræ🧑‍🚀ASTROJIN @Jinniebabyangel



Everyone, don't miss out on soloist Jin, he won't disappoint you



#theastronaut #Jin Jin has such a brilliant mind, he's only getting started, this is just the beginning and he's already exceeded many expectations. His potential is endless.Everyone, don't miss out on soloist Jin, he won't disappoint you Jin has such a brilliant mind, he's only getting started, this is just the beginning and he's already exceeded many expectations. His potential is endless. Everyone, don't miss out on soloist Jin, he won't disappoint you #theastronaut #Jin

Jin, who previously entertained fans with solo hits like Moon, Epiphany, Abyss, and Yours, is ready to bless the fans with his euphonious voice. He also debuted in BIGHIT's discography as a solo artist.

The news came on the heels of BTS' military service announcement. The K-pop group will be fulfilling mandatory military service for at least 18 months, starting with Jin.

The agency announced,

“Jin will initiate the process as soon as his schedule for his solo release is concluded at the end of October, he will then follow the enlistment procedure of the Korean government. Other members of the group plan to carry out their military service based on their own individual plans.”

All members of the group will be enlisting. BTS plans to reconvene as a group in 2025 after the end of their mandatory military service.

Read about your favorite creators only on TikTok Wiki & Youtube Wiki

Poll : Are you excited for Jin's new single? Yes No 2 votes