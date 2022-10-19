Will BTS go to the military together? Duration, timeline and all you need to know

On October 17, 2022, BIGHIT MUSIC announced that the K-pop mega group BTS has decided to serve military duty.

As per their agency's statement, BTS' oldest member, Jin, will be the first to enlist in the military and will begin his duties by the end of this year.

Since the news surfaced online, there have been several queries, reactions, and opinions online and fans were wondering if the band will all serve together. According to the official statement, after Jin joins the military, the other members will enlist soon after. The group plans to regather in 2025.

An excerpt from the statement reads:

"Jin will cancel the request to delay enlistment in late October 2022 and follow the Military Manpower Administration's relevant procedures for enlistment."

The decision on whether BTS will be exempted from the military has been a sensitive issue for a couple of years. However, the group made the decision by themselves to serve their country's military.

South Korea requires all able-bodied men between the ages of 18 and 21 to serve in the military to defend against their neighbor, the nuclear-armed North Korea.

Will all the seven members of BTS enlist together?

As mentioned earlier, the oldest member of the band, Jin will be the first to enlist in the military and will join just before his 30th birthday on December 4, 2022. The other band members, RM, Suga, j-hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook, will follow according to their schedules and plans.

Shru⁷ @bangtinyboyys BTS will be back as group in 2025 we will wait BTS will be back as group in 2025 we will wait https://t.co/GZ2vn5Rsok

Since all of the members plan to reconvene by 2025, it's clear that the Dynamite group will join the military next year.

BIGHIT MUSIC hasn't shared any additional information about other BTS members joining the military other than Jin. Thus, the exact joining dates aren't available just yet. However, Suga will be turning 30 in March 2023, so there is a chance that he will be the next one to enlist.

jungkook’s military wife @ddalgififi thinking about jin enlisting first is a whole new level of pain i unlocked thinking about jin enlisting first is a whole new level of pain i unlocked https://t.co/TJkciVOdtX

The two will be followed by RM, j-hope, Jimin, V and finally Jungkook.

Just like their enlistment dates, the duration of their service isn't shared with fans or media outlets.

Apart from enlisting in the military, Jin will be dropping a new single, Astronaut, on October 28, 2022.

According to BIGHIT, Jin will be engaged in promotional activities for his upcoming single this month, before finally prepping to enlist in the military.

BTS, who debuted in 2013, has grown to become K-pop superstars as well as global musicians with their music, discography, and massive fandom.

